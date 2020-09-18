A fumble by Clarkdale in its own territory was the turning point in the game.
The Bulldogs only trailed rival Enterprise 15-6 late in the second quarter, but a fumble in their own red zone set up a 5-yard touchdown run by the visiting Bulldogs’ Kristian Milsap as the clock was winding down, giving Enterprise a 22-6 lead going into the break.
Enterprise rode that momentum into the second half as the visiting Bulldogs scored three more times in the third quarter to take a 42-13 victory in Friday night prep football action.
“That changed the game for sure,” Enterprise head coach Kelly Jimmerson said. “One of our guys got a hand on the ball and it popped loose and we recovered it, and that kind of swung (the game) in our favor. That was a huge turnover.”
Clarkdale head coach Jason Soules said against teams like Enterprise, just one mistake can prove costly.
“You can’t beat a really good team doing that,” Soules said. “Our kids played hard, and I’m happy they played hard. Enterprise is a good football team, and if we’re going to beat them we have to play a really good football game. There were parts of the game I thought were really good (for us), and there are parts we have to clean up.”
John Campbell scored on a 6-yard run to give Enterprise an early 8-0 lead in the first quarter, but Clarkdale cut the lead to 8-6 when Gavin Moffett hit Landon Belk on a 20-yard touchdown pass. Enterprise scored again in the first quarter when Derryon Gray scored on a 21- yard carry.
In the third quarter, Campbell had another touchdown run, this time for 5 yards, and Daniel Swain had a 59-yard touchdown run and Jakyron Chapman scored on a 4-yard carry. Clarkdale added a touchdown in the fourth quarter when Cal Culpepper found Belk for a 17-yard scoring pass.
Enterprise (3-0) will play at Pelahatchie next week, while Clarkdale (1-2) hosts Enterprise-Lincoln next week.
NEWTON COUNTY 28, UNION 7
Carlois Walker had 213 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Newton County as the Cougars beat Union Friday at Newton County.
Carlonte Walker added 38 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars on six rushes, and Damon Mapp also had a rushing touchdown. Newton County also had a safety when they tackled Union’s Kenyon Clay in the end zone during the first quarter.
For the Yellowjackets, Clay was 8 of 17 in passing for 157 yards and a touchdown, and Jaylon Buckley rushed 18 times for 80 yards. Markus Jones led Union in receiving with 152 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Defensively, Ky’Yon Harris had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception for Union, while Clay and Carlos Hickman both tallied five tackles and one tackle for loss. Eli Rigdon had three tackles and two tackles for loss.
Union (2-1) hosts East Webster next week, while Newton County (3-0) travels to Sumrall.
TUPELO 21, WEST LAUDERDALE 20
Knights quarterback Jackson Parker had 143 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns, but West Lauderdale fell short against Tupelo Friday night.
Running back Ja’Karius Grant finished with 134 yards rushing and one touchdown for the Knights, and Brett Busbea had four catches for 87 yards and Wyatt Castle caught three passes for 23 yards.
On defense, Dylan Brown had five tackles and five assists, while Slim Combs had four tackles and three assists and Mike McNeil had five tackles and three assists. Jordan Gowdy had a sack for West Lauderdale.
Originally, the Knights were supposed to play Quitman, but the Panthers canceled the contest after multiple players were in contact with a Greene County player who tested positive for COVID-19 during their game last week. Twenty-seven Quitman players went under quarantine as a precaution.
West Lauderdale (1-2) will travel to Southeast Lauderdale next week.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 42, EVANGEL 18
Destin Lea had 110 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries for Russell Christian Academy as the Warriors won big against Evangel Friday.
Micah Taylor finished 8-for-16 in passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Gabe Brinson had 69 yards and one touchdown receiving. On defense, John Benny Jones led with nine tackles, Johnny Wilson had eight tackles and Carter Phillips finished with seven tackles.
RCA (4-1) will host Cornerstone Christian next week.
OTHER SCORES
Starkville 35, Meridian 14
Hancock 27, Northeast Lauderdale 9
West Harrison 41, Southeast Lauderdale 35
Kemper County 42, Eupora 20
Hebron Christian 52, Kemper Academy 14
Newton 33, Raymond 0
Carroll Academy 59, Newton County Academy 0
Neshoba Central 27, Scott Central 16
