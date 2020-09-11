Lamar evened its record at 2-2 with a 25-0 win at Park Place Christian in Friday night prep football action.
Just 24 seconds into the first quarter, Raiders quarterback Will Morris found Hayden Farrar on a 33-yard touchdown pass, and Morris connected with Christian Chambers with 3:35 left in the second quarter on a 33-yard touchdown pass to put Lamar up 12-0 at the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Farrar caught his second touchdown pass of the game, a 33-yard reception with 9:17 to go in the fourth. A minute later, Jackson Bryan returned an interception for 23 yards for a touchdown, and the PAT by Miller Hodge gave Lamar a 25-0 lead.
Thomas Stephenson and Thad Ransier both had two sacks on defense, and Ransier also had a forced fumble. Jackson Bryan finished with two interceptions on the night, and Marshall Ward had an interception and a fumble recovery.
The Raiders (1-1 in district play) will travel to Jackson Prep next week.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 39, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 18
Micah Taylor went 8-for-9 in passing with 203 yards and four touchdowns as Russell Christian Academy beat Victory Christian Friday at home.
Destin Lea rushed four times for 90 yards, and Mason Easterwood finished with 70 receiving yards and a score. Defensively, John Benny Jones tallied eight tackles, one blocked kick and one sack, while Lea finished with six tackles. Carter Phillips had four tackles for RCA.
The Warriors (3-1) will travel to Evangel next week.
OTHER SCORES
South Panola 42, Meridian 14
Newton County 39, Southeast Lauderdale 6
Jackson Academy 34, Northeast Lauderdale 0
Neshoba Central 49, West Lauderdale 14
Enterprise 26, Independence 20
Greene County 27 Quitman 0
Kemper County 46, Raymond 20
Manchester Academy 54, Kemper Academy 0
Wayne Academy 45, Newton County Academy 6
Union 48, Eupora 0
Newton vs. Leake Central, Saturday
Choctaw Central BYE
