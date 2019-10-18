Micah Taylor had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown for Russell Christian Academy as the Warriors beat New Life Christian 56-14 on the road Friday in ACEA eight-man football action.
Taylor finished with 196 yards passing, and Kaden Null led RCA with 91 receiving yards. Caleb Taylor had a touchdown reception and a two-point conversion, and Destin Lea finished with two touchdowns. John Benny Jones tallied 41 rushing yards, and Mason Easterwood, Eli Reed, Duke Moore and Trey McDaniel scored one touchdown apiece.
Jones led the Warriors defensively with five tackles, and Isaac Watson tallied four tackles. Caleb Taylor had three interceptions and three tackles.
RCA (9-1) will play at home next week for the first round of the ACEA playoffs.
TAYLORSVILLE 55, ENTERPRISE 18
Enterprise suffered its first loss of the season as the Bulldogs dropped an MHSAA Region 5-2A contest at Taylorsville Friday.
The Bulldogs finished with 99 yards passing and 119 yards rushing, and Derryon Gray was 4 of 6 in passing with 99 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown.
River Kidd had a 5-yard scoring reception and also finished with 58 yards rushing, and Kristian Milsap tallied 55 yards on 17 carries. Blake Wilkins caught three passes for 94 yards and a score.
Defensively, Kidd had four tackles, two assists and one tackle for loss, and John Campbell finished with three tackles.
Enterprise (7-1, 2-1) will host Bay Springs (8-1, 2-1) in a key Region 5-2A contest next week.
OCT. 18 SCOREBOARD
•Brandon 48, Meridian 13
•Morton 21, Southeast Lauderdale 16
•Louisville 12, West Lauderdale 0
•Kemper County 36, Clarkdale 0
•Choctaw Central 28, Northeast Lauderdale 20
•Lamar 13, Hartfield Academy 7
•Russell Christian 56, New Life Christian 14
•Taylorsvile 56, Enterprise 18
•Quitman 41, Northeast Jones 31
•Kemper Academy 50, Ben’s Ford 14
•Newton County 25, Richland 14
•Lake 43, Newton 14
•Scott Central 27, Union 16
•Tri-County Academy 42, Newton County Academy 8
•Philadelphia 41, Forest 15
•Neshoba 48, Provine 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.