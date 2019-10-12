Quarterback Micah Moore had two touchdown runs and finished with 152 yards passing, but Russell Christian Academy dropped its first game of the season in a 35-13 loss at Ezekiel Academy Friday in Montgomery, Alabama.
Destin Lea had 70 rushing yards for RCA, and he also finished with seven tackles on defense. Aaron Brinson tallied 67 receiving yards for the Warriors, and he also had seven tackles on defense.
On defense, RCA’s Mason Easterwood and Carter Phillips both finished with seven tackles.
RCA (8-1) will play at New Life Christian next week in Millbrook, Alabama, to conclude the regular season.
HERITAGE 39, LAMAR 7
A 16-yard run by Daulton Nelson was Lamar’s only touchdown as the Raiders fell to Heritage Academy Friday on the road.
Lamar (6-3) will host Hartfield Academy next week.
FRIDAY SCOREBOARD
•Oak Grove 55, Meridian 6
•Southeast Lauderdale 29, Forest 16
•Heritage Academy 39, Lamar 7
•Ezekiel Academy 35, Russell Christian 13
•Enterprise 28, Mize 22
•Kemper Academy 66, Christian Collegiate 34
