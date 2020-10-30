For the fourth year in a row, Russell Christian Academy is heading to the Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man football state championship game.
The Warriors defeated Victory Christian 44-0 Friday at home in the first round of a postseason that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnny Wilson rushed seven times for 103 yards, and Micah Taylor finished with 144 yards and three touchdowns passing for RCA. Mason Easterwood had a touchdown catch and finished with 48 yards receiving.
Defensively, John Benny Jones tallied 12 tackles, and Josh Hughes finished with seven tackles, while Wilson had four tackles. Jones also had a punt return for a touchdown of 24 yards.
RCA learned recently the 2020 Gatlinburg All American Bowl had selected Easterwood, Barrett Harwell, Kyle Ingram, Destin Lea, Taylor and Carter Phillips to participate in the annual event Dec. 17-19 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The Gatlinburg All American Bowl allows football players from private and home schools to participate in a postseason event showcasing their skills, according to a press release sent out by the organization Friday.
RCA (9-2) will play at Tuscaloosa Christian next week in the ACEA eight-man state championship game.
WEST LAUDERDALE 44, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 13
West Lauderdale racked up 326 yards rushing and held the Trojans to zero yards passing as the Knights closed the regular season with a win at Northeast Lauderdale in Friday night MHSAA Region 4-4A action.
Zach Walker had a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and quarterback Jackson Parker finished with 86 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Knights. Brett Busbea caught three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, and Cooper Luke had two catches for 27 yards and a score. Eli Cagle also had a touchdown reception for 6 yards for West Lauderdale.
Defensively, Dillon Williamson had four tackles and four assists for West Lauderdale, while Jordan Gowdy finished with two tackles. Commondre Cole and Jordan Nix had two tackles apiece for the Knights, and Eli Bates had a sack.
For Northeast Lauderdale, JaMichael Jackson rushed 14 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns, while Quonderius Simpson had 15 carries for 41 yards.
The Trojans had 216 yards of total offense, and West Lauderdale finished with 99 yards passing for 425 yards of total offense.
West Lauderdale will play next week in the first round of the Class 4A postseason.
ENTERPRISE 48, PUCKETT 0
Ridge Kidd scored two touchdowns, Kristian Milsap rushed for 155 yards and Enterprise blanked Puckett to close out the regular season and secure the No. 2 seed in MHSAA Region 5-2A.
Kidd finished with 34 yards on six carries and had rushing touchdowns of 3 and 7 yards, respectively. Milsap scored on a 20-yard touchdown run, and John Campbell had a 46-yard scoring run. Campbell finished with 95 yards on four carries for the Bulldogs.
Jayden Gunn had a 2-yard touchdown run late in the game, and Trace Roy scored on a 61-yard interception return. Defensively, Campbell, Ethan Baxley and Luke Cochran all had three tackles apiece, and Campbell also had a sack. Braxton Donald had two tackles, one of which was for a loss.
Enterprise rose to 7-1 on the season and will play in the first round of the Class 2A postseason next week.
OTHER SCORES
Meridian 15, Terry 7
Clarkdale at Southeast Lauderdale, canceled
Mendenhall 28, Quitman 22
Kemper County 48, Forest 46
Newton 24, East Marion 22
Newton County 50, Northeast Jones 0
Union 40, Philadelphia 21
Cleveland Central at Neshoba Central, (n)
Leake Central at Choctaw Central, (n)
