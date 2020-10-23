Lamar capped off its regular season with a 37-13 win against East Rankin Academy Friday night for homecoming, improving the Raiders’ MAIS District 2-5A record to 3-2.
A 36-yard field goal by Zagar Cooper gave Lamar an early 3-0 lead with six minutes left in the first quarter, and Lamar scored again with 3:23 remaining in the frame on a 64-yard pass from Will Morris to Hayden Farrar to put the Raiders ahead 10-0 going into the second.
Miller Hodge had a 20-yard touchdown catch with 11:07 to go in the second quarter, and on the ensuing ERA possession, Josh Bakane picked off a pass and ran it back 11 yards for the score. Later in the quarter, Farrar had a rushing touchdown of 7 yards, and Daulton Nelson scored on a 2-yard carry to give the Raiders a 37-0 lead at the half.
ERA managed 13 points in the second half with a running clock.
Morris finished the game 9-for-14 for 155 yards and two touchdowns passing, and Nelson rushed 13 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. Farrar caught four passes for 86 yards and two scores.
Lamar (6-3 overall) is awaiting word on its playoff seeding.
WEST LAUDERDALE 40, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 0
Jackson Parker finished with 249 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns for West Lauderdale as the Knights blanked Choctaw Central in Friday night MHSAA Region 4-4A action.
Parker tallied 132 yards and two touchdowns passing and also ran for 117 yards and two scores. Brett Busbea had 78 yards receiving and a touchdown. Cooper Luke caught two passes for 60 yards.
The Knights had 404 total yards of offense (152 passing, 262 rushing) while limiting the Warriors to just 89 total yards (70 passing, 14 rushing). Choctaw Central’s Eli Joe threw for 56 yards on the night.
Defensively, Jordan Gowdy had four tackles, three assists and one sack for West Lauderdale, and Commondre Cole added four tackles and two sacks. For Choctaw Central, Trevell Vivians had three tackles and one assist.
West Lauderdale (5-3, 3-1) hosts Northeast Lauderdale next week to close out the regular season, while Choctaw Central (2-4, 2-2) will host Leake Central next week.
OTHER SCORES
Petal 37, Meridian 20 (Thursday)
Clarkdale at Sacred Heart (n)
Kosciusko 49, Northeast Lauderdale 19
Kemper County 44, Southeast Lauderdale 9
New Life at Russell Christian Academy, canceled
Enterprise 18, Bay Springs 6
Richland at Quitman, 7 p.m.
Deer Creek 56, Kemper Academy 20
Philadelphia 24, Newton 18
Newton County at Florence (n)
Centreville Academy 36, Newton County Academy 12
Ridgeland 32, Neshoba Central 29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.