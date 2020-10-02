Jackson Parker finished with 45 yards passing and two touchdowns, Ja’Karius Grant had 91 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and West Lauderdale beat Leake Central 42-7 in Friday night prep football action.
Parker also had a rushing touchdown for the Knights, and Brett Busbea had two catches for 18 yards, both of which were touchdown receptions. West Lauderdale had 311 total yards (234 rushing, 77 passing) and held the Gators to just 170 total yards (92 passing, 58 rushing).
On defense, Mick McNeil had six tackles and five assists, and Eli Bates finished with three tackles.
West Lauderdale (4-2) will host Ridgeland next week.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 46, TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN 0
Kyle Ingram had 154 yards receiving and three touchdowns for Russell Christian Academy as the Warriors blanked Tabernacle Friday night.
Destin Lea rushed seven times for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Micah Taylor tallied 192 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Defensively, RCA was led by John Benny Jones, who had 11 tackles. William Averett finished with nine tackles, and Issac Watson chipped in with seven tackles.
The Warriors (6-1) will play at Jacksonville Christian Academy next week.
OTHER SCORES
Forest 39, Clarkdale 36
Louisville 53, Northeast Lauderdale 13
Lamar 51, Columbia Academy 0
Russell Christian Academy 46, Tabernacle Christian 0
Florence 8, Quitman 0
Kemper County 28, Morton 27
Calhoun Academy 58, Kemper Academy 20
Union 35, Newton 12
Amite School Center 19, Newton County Academy 6
Scott Central 41, Philadelphia 18
Neshoba Central 34, Vicksburg 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.