In a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in MHSAA Class 4A, Newton County beat Richland in convincing fashion, 61-17, in Friday night prep football action in Decatur.
Carlois Walker had 15 carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars (7-0, 3-0), and he also had a 69-yard touchdown reception as time expired in the first quarter to put his team ahead 14-10.
Newton County scored 19 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 33-10 lead at the half, and the Cougars added 21 more points in the third quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter to cap off the blowout win.
Quarterback Damon Mapp finished 4-for-5 for 120 yards and two touchdowns passing, and he also had a 13-yard touchdown run. Carlonte Walker scored on a 70-yard kickoff return, Cameron McDonald had a fumble recover for a touchdown and Tyron Henderson had a 22-yard touchdown reception. Kamari Brown had a 4-yard scoring run for the Cougars as well.
Defensively, Colin Crowder had two interceptions, and Tylan McNichols and Koye Hardaway each hauled in an interception.
The Cougars will travel to Florence next week.
LOUISVILLE 21, WEST LAUDERDALE 14
West Lauderdale finished with just 175 yards of total offense as Louisville edged the Knights 21-14 Friday at Louisville.
Jackson Parker scored on an 8-yard run for West Lauderdale in the first quarter, while Zach Walker had a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Knights’ only scores.
Walker led West Lauderdale defensively with five tackles, two assists and one tackle for loss, and Eli Bates finished with four tackles. Slim Combs and Jett Calvert both had fumble recovers for West Lauderdale.
The Knights (5-3, 2-1) will host Choctaw Central next week.
HARTFIELD ACADEMY 58, LAMAR 20
Will Morris had a pair of touchdown runs, and Daulton Nelson scored on a touchdown carry, but Hartfield Academy pulled away in the second half to beat the Raiders Friday.
Morris scored on a 1-yard run with 9:06 remaining in the first quarter to give Lamar an early 6-0 lead, and Morris scored again in the second quarter on an 8-yard carry to make it 14-12 Hartfield. Lamar took the lead with six minutes left in the first half on a 6-yard run by Nelson and a successful two-point conversion, 20-17, but the Raiders wouldn’t score again as Hartfield took control of the game in the second half.
Lamar (5-3, 2-2) hosts East Rankin Academy next week for homecoming.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 49, TUSCALOOSA CHRISTIAN 18
John Benny Jones finished with 14 tackles for Russell Christian Academy as the Warriors won at Tuscaloosa Christian Friday.
The game was a makeup game of the teams’ season opener against each other, which was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols at Tuscaloosa Christian.
Micah Taylor finished with 214 yards and two touchdowns passing, while Johnny Wilson rushed eight times for 75 yards. Mason Easterwood tallied 141 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Johnny Wilson tallied seven tackles, and Josh Hughes finished with four tackles.
RCA will host New Life Christian next week.
TAYLORSVILLE 38, ENTERPRISE 28
Kristian Milsap rushed 30 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns for Enterprise, but the Tartars scored a late touchdown to take the 10-point win Friday at Enterprise.
Ridge Kidd had the Bulldogs’ other rushing touchdown and finished with nine carries for 45 yards. John Campbell tallied 96 yards on 11 rushes, and Derryon Gray had 96 yards on 11 carries.
Kidd led the Bulldogs defensively with four tackles and two assists, while Gray finished with three tackles and one assist and Campbell had three tackles and four assists.
Enterprise fell to 4-1 overall, 1-1 in Region 5-2A.
SCOTT CENTRAL 38, UNION 33
A 27-6 lead at the half for Union made it look like the Yellowjackets would pull off the upset, but Scott Central outscored Union 32-6 in the second half to get the win.
Jaylon Buckley finished with 150 yards and one touchdown on 23 rushes for Union, while Kenyon Clay had 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. Jaheim Gill rushed four times for 14 yards and a score.
Clay went 4-for-13 for 64 yards passing, while Gill was 3 of 5 for 24 yards and two touchdowns. The Yellowjackets had 239 yards rushing and 88 yards passing and out-gained Scott Central 327 to 292 in total yards.
Defensively, John Neal had seven tackles, seven assists and three tackles for loss, while Carlos Hickman had six tackles and six assists. Peyton Posey finished with five tackles and five assists, and Gill and Tristan Wallace each had a tackle for loss and an interception.
Union (5-2, 1-1) was scheduled to host Lake next week, but Lake canceled its Friday game with Newton and next week’s game with the Yellowjackets due to COVID-19 protocols.
OTHER SCORES
Clarkdale 24, Kemper County 18
Choctaw Central 23, Northeast Lauderdale 20
Quitman 6, Northeast Jones 4
Ben’s Ford Christian 66, Kemper Academy 30
Tri-County Academy 54, Newton County Academy 0
Philadelphia 34, Forest 26
Morton at Southeast Lauderdale, 7 p.m. Saturday
