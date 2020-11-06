Meridian High School overcame a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat George County on the road Friday to conclude the Wildcats’ season.
Kexavius Burton rushed 23 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while MHS quarterback Mark Smith was 5 of 10 for 138 yards passing. Jonathan Vaughn had 31 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, and Howard Atterberry finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on five rushes.
Fernando Atterbery finished with 47 all-purpose yards, and Quindarius Jones caught three passes for 115 yards.
The Wildcats finished with 409 total yards of offense (138 passing, 271 rushing).
MHS did not make the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs and finished the season 3-7 overall, 3-4 in Region 3-6A. The Wildcats were forced to forfeit divisional games against Oak Grove and Brandon due to the team being under COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
ENTERPRISE 42, WEST LINCOLN 16
Enterprise rushed for 301 yards as the Bulldogs rolled past West Lincoln 42-16 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 2A football playoffs Friday.
Kristian Milsap had eight rushes for 108 yards and two touchdowns for Enterprise, while John Campbell finished with 87 yards on six carries and two touchdowns. Ridge Kidd ran four times for 57 yards, and quarterback Derryon Gray rushed five times for 27 yards. Gray was also 2-for-3 for 61 yards and two touchdowns passing.
Milsap had a 28-yard touchdown catch, and Kidd caught a 33-yard touchdown reception.
Ryland Heathcock led Enterprise defensively with four tackles and three assists, and Gavyn Dear tallied three tackles, two assists and one tackle for loss. Braxton Donald had three tackles, one for a loss, and Ethan Baxley finished with two tackles and one assist.
Enterprise (7-1) advanced to the second round of the postseason.
OTHER SCORES
MAIS Class 5A Playoffs — Second Round
Lamar 49, Park Place 14
MHSAA Class 4A Playoffs
West Lauderdale def. Shannon (forfeit)
Newton County 23, Purvis 14
Pontotoc 38, Choctaw Central 24
MHSAA Class 3A Playoffs
Kemper County 46, Wilkinson County 12
Hazlehurst 34, Southeast Lauderdale 0
MHSAA Class 2A Playoffs
Newton 7, Perry Central 6
Union 35, East Marion 0
Philadelphia 35, Collins 6
Regular Season
Neshoba Central vs. Callaway, canceled (Thursday)
