Enterprise is heading to the South State championship game.
The Bulldogs (9-1) beat Scott Central 21-14 Friday at home in the third round of the MHSAA Class 2A postseason, setting up a rematch with Taylorsville to determine who will advance to the Class 2A state championship game.
Derryon Gray gave Enterprise an early lead on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Trace Roy made the PAT, and the Bulldogs led 7-0 after one quarter of play. Scott Central scored a touchdown and made the two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead into the half, but Enterprise responded in the third quarter when Kristian Milsap found pay dirt on a 3-yard run. Milsap also had the two-point conversion, giving the Bulldogs a 15-8 lead going into the fourth.
Scott Central scored again in the fourth quarter but missed the extra point, and Enterprise clung to a 15-14 lead before John Campbell put the game away with a 4-yard touchdown run later in the frame. The Bulldogs didn’t make the two-point conversion, but it wouldn’t matter as Scott Central was unable to score again.
Campbell led with 115 yards on 13 carries, and Milsap added 110 yards on 25 carries. Ridge Kidd chipped in with 40 yards on 10 carries.
Defensively, Kidd tallied four tackles and three assists, and Campbell finished with three tackles, two assists and one sack. Ryland Heathcock, Ethan Baxley, Percell Lindsey and Daniel Swain all had three tackles for Enterprise as well.
Enterprise will travel to Taylorsville next week for the South State title contest. The Tartars handed the Bulldogs their only loss so far this season in a 38-28 Taylorsville win on Oct. 16.
OTHER SCORES
MHSAA Class 2A Playoffs — Third Round
Taylorsville 65, Union 37
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.