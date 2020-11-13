Zach Walker rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson Parker finished with 89 passing yards and two scores, but West Lauderdale fell to Corinth 52-39 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs Friday at Corinth.
Dylan Brown scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter, and Parker hit Dalton Bishop on a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter as the Knights trailed Corinth 14-12 at the half. In the third quarter, Eli Cagle scored on a 2-yard carry, and Walker found pay dirt on a 5-yard run as West Lauderdale took a 25-20 into the fourth quarter.
Corinth, though, outscored the Knights 32-14 in the final 12 minutes, with West Lauderdale’s touchdowns coming on a 20-yard pass from Parker to Cooper Luke and an 18-yard carry by Parker.
Parker finished with 86 rushing yards and was 6 of 14 passing, and Brown had 71 yards on the ground. As a team, West Lauderdale tallied 285 yards on the ground and 89 yards through the air. Brett Busbea caught four passes for 54 yards.
Defensively, Dillon Williamson had four tackles and four assists for the Knights, and Walker finished with three tackles and two assists. Jordan Gowdy tallied two tackles, four assists and one sack.
West Lauderdale finished its season with a 7-4 record.
ENTERPRISE 38, NEWTON 16
Kristian Milsap, Ridge Kidd, Daniel Swain and John Campbell combined for 300 yards rushing as Enterprise beat Newton in the second round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs Friday at Newton.
Milsap led with 12 rushes for 88 yards and two touchdowns, and Kidd rushed 10 times for 79 yards. Swain had two carries for 74 yards and two scores, and Campbell finished with 59 yards on 10 carries.
Trace Roy had a 37-yard field goal for Enterprise in the second quarter, and Swain led the Bulldogs defensively with five tackles, one for a loss. Derryon Gray had three tackles and one assist, and Kidd finished with three tackles as well. Gavyn Dear tallied three tackles, five assists and one sack, and Luke Cochran had two tackles for loss and three assists.
Newton’s touchdowns came courtesy of a 60-yard pass from Tyreke Snow to Rayvion Nettles and a 1-yard carry by Lawrence Morris.
Newton finished its season with a 6-4 record, while Enterprise (8-1) advanced to the third round of the 2A postseason, where the Bulldogs will face Scott Central.
OTHER SCORES
MHSAA Class 4A Playoffs — Second Round
North Pike 31, Newton County 28
MHSAA Class 3A Playoffs — Second Round
West Marion 55, Kemper County 20
MHSAA Class 2A Playoffs — Second Round
Taylorsville 47, Philadelphia 6
Union 64, Wesson 44 (Union will face Taylorsville in the third round next week)
