Quarterback Jonathan Vaughn scored on an 84-yard keeper for Meridian, but the Wildcats fell to George County 34-8 Friday in the final game of the regular season.
Meridian finished 2-10 on the year, 1-6 in Region 3-6A play.
ENTERPRISE 18, LAKE 14
Derryon Gray had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown for Enterprise as the Bulldogs edged Lake 18-14 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs Friday.
Gray had a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to tie the game 6-6, and he later found Blake Wilkins for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
The game was tied 12-12 at the half. Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Gray gave his team the win in the fourth on a 3-yard run. He finished with 66 yards rushing on 10 carries and also had 61 yards passing on two out of three completions.
Kristian Milsap and John Campbell both finished with 88 yards on the ground for the Bulldogs, and Ridge Kid tallied 56 yards rushing. Ethan Baxley and Daniel Swain both had five tackles for Enterprise, and Jonathan Thomas had four tackles and a sack. Baxley and Swain both had interceptions, and Kidd recovered a fumble.
Enterprise improved to 10-1 on the season.
FRIDAY SCOREBOARD
•George County 34, Meridian 8
•Neshoba Central 49, Callaway 6
MAIS Playoffs — Second Round
Class 5A:
•Starkville Academy 24, Lamar 22
MHSAA Playoffs — First Round
Class 2A:
•Enterprise 18, Lake 12
•Taylorsville 50, Union 12
•Philadelphia 41, Heidelberg 14
Class 3A:
•Yazoo City 27, Southeast Lauderdale 20
•Raleigh 38, Kemper County 14
Class 4A:
•North Pike 21, Quitman 19
•Newton County 18, Lanier 14
•West Lauderdale 33, Clarksdale 8
