Jacob Partridge scored twice on offense and once on special teams as Lamar beat Columbia Academy 35-20 Friday night at homecoming.
Partridge finished with four catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns and also had a 99-yard kickoff return for a score.
Raiders quarterback Will Morris finished 12 of 21 in passing for 205 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Daulton Nelson tallied 106 yards on 15 carries, and Hayden Farrar had five catches for 67 yards along with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
On defense, John Houston Gordy hauled in two interceptions.
Lamar (6-2) will play at Heritage Academy next week.
RCA 35, BANKS 16
Senior night was good to Russell Christian Academy as the Warriors beat Banks Academy to remain unbeaten in ACEA eight-man football action Friday.
Micah Taylor finished 13-for-19 in passing with 184 yards and three touchdowns, and Caleb Taylor had 94 receiving yards for RCA. Destin Lea tallied 59 yards rushing.
On defense, Aaron Brinson had 16 tackles, Lea finished with 13 tackles and Carter Phillips and Kaden Null both tallied 10 tackles each.
RCA (8-0) travels to Ezekiel Academy next week.
ENTERPRISE 13, HEIDELBERG 6
The Bulldogs remained unbeaten and picked up their first win in MHSAA Region 5-2A with a win against Heidelberg Friday at homecoming.
Kristian Milsap scored on 4-yard run for Enterprise in the third quarter, and Trace Roy had the PAT to put the Bulldogs up 7-6. In the fourth quarter, John Campbell scored on an 8-yard carry, but the two-point try failed, making it 13-6 Enterprise.
Milsap had 81 yards on 17 carries, and Campbell finished with 75 yards on 14 rushes while also tallying four tackles on defense. River Kidd had four tackles, three assists and one tackle for loss for Enterprise, and Derryon Gray and Ethan Baxley both finished with three tackles apiece. Parks Burt, Luke Cochran and Brandon Reynolds each had a tackle for loss for the Bulldogs.
Enterprise (6-0, 1-0) will play at Mize next week.
SCOREBOARD
•Pearl 62, Meridian 0
•West Lauderdale 44, Leake Central 3
•Forest 42, Clarkdale 12
•Louisville 35, Northeast Lauderdale 7
•Lamar 35, Columbia Academy 20
•Russell Chrisitan 35, Banks Academy 16
•Enterprise 13, Heidelberg 6
•Quitman 39, Florence 7
•Calhoun Academy 34, Kemper Academy 20
•Union 53, Newton 8
•Newton County Academy 16, Amite School Center 0
•Philadelphia 26, Scott Central 14
•Neshoba Central 48, Vicksburg 7
•Choctaw Central 38, Kosciusko 35
