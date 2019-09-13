Clarkdale picked up its second win in as many weeks as the Bulldogs edged Mount Olive 20-14 in Friday night prep football action.
The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff and executed a drive that ended in an 11-yard touchdown run by Kodee Conner. On Clarkdale’s next possession, Conner scored a second time, from 5 yards out, to give the Bulldogs a 12-0 advantage.
At the beginning of the second quarter, with Mount Olive on the Clarkdale 1, the Bulldogs had a goal line stand that ended with them taking over on downs and securing the 12-0 advantage going into the half. When Mount Olive tried an onside kick to begin the third quarter, Clarkdale recovered and put together a scoring drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by Ladonya Adams, the eighth-grader’s first touchdown at the varsity level. Gavin Moffett took a handoff from quarterback Cal Culpepper on the two-point try, then hit Conner in the end zone to make it 20-0 Clarkdale with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter.
Though Mount Olive would score two unanswered touchdowns, Clarkdale held on for the 20-14 win.
Clarkdale (2-2) will travel to Enterprise (4-0) next week.
RUSSELL 49, COOSA VALLEY 6
Micah Taylor passing had 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors improved to 5-0 in ACEA eight-man football action Friday.
Destin Lea finished with 41 yards rushing, and Kyle Ingram tallied 61 yards receiving. On defense, Mason Easterwood led with eight tackles, one sack, one interception and a safety, while Aaron Brinson finished with six tackles. Lea also had six tackles and a fumble recovery that he returned for 10 yards.
RCA will travel to East Memorial Christian next week in Prattville, Alabama.
SCOREBOARD
•South Panola 57, Meridian 0
•Russell Christian 49, Coosa Valley Academy 6
•Newton County 31, Southeast Lauderdale 10
•Neshoba Central 34, West Lauderdale 6
•Clarkdale 20, Mount Olive 14
•Jackson Academy 42, Northeast Lauderdale 27
•Lamar 30, Park Place Christian 0
•Enterprise 35, Enterprise-Lincoln 0
•Green County 25, Quitman 6
•Raymond 28, Kemper County 14
•Manchester Academy 55, Kemper Academy 20
•Heidelberg 20, Newton 0
•Union 42, Eupora 9
•Wayne Academy 40, Newton County Academy 7
•Philadelphia 23, Noxubee County 22
