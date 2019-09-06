Clarkdale earned its first win of the season as the Bulldogs dominated St. Patrick 32-0 in Friday night prep football action.
Kodee Conner scored the Bulldogs’ first touchdown on a 1-yard run with 36 seconds left in the first quarter on an opening drive that lasted 11:24 and include three fourth-down conversions.
In the second quarter, Gavin Moffett scored on a 24-yard run, and quarterback Cal Culpepper found Conner for a 2-point conversion to make the score 14-0 Clarkdale. Landon Conklin scored on a 14-yard carry with zero seconds left the third quarter.
Conner added two more touchdowns to his total in the fourth quarter on runs of 3 and 4 yards.
“Our seniors played extremely well defensively,” Clarkdale head coach Jason Soules said. “It was the first shutout we’ve pitched in a long time, and everyone deserves a lot of credit. Our offensive coordinator, Joey Ethridge, called a tremendous game. Cal handled himself extremely well, and all of our backs played really well. It was a good team effort. I’m just glad all the hard work they’ve put in all this time has paid off, and now we just have to go and do it again next week.”
Clarkdale (1-2) hosts Mount Olive next week.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 61, VICTORY 20
RCA quarterback Micah Taylor tallied 324 yards and five touchdowns passing as the Warriors remained undefeated in ACEA eight-man football action Friday after beating Victory Christian.
Caleb Taylor had 248 yards and four touchdowns, while Seger Moore led the Warriors in rushing with 84 yards and one touchdown.
On defense, Aaron Brinson finished with 12 tackles and two interceptions, Carter Phillips had eight tackles and Destin Lea tallied six tackles.
RCA (4-0) plays at East Memorial Christian next week.
WLHS 57, SOUTH JONES 14
Knights quarterback Eli Bryan was 14 of 19 in passing for 250 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 71 yards as West Lauderdale blew out South Jones Friday.
JJ Grant tallied 107 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for West Lauderdale. Brett Busbea caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown for the Knights, and Jackson Parker had four receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
JJ Rowcliff had four tackles and one assist for West Lauderdale on defense, and Dylan Williams finished with four tackles, two assists and half a sack. Jake Feist had three tackles and a sack, and Commondre Cole contributed with three tackles, two assists and a sack. Eli Bates finished with two tackles and a sack.
West Lauderdale (2-1) hosts Neshoba Central next week.
PICAYUNE 63, MERIDIAN 7
A fumble recovery by Meridian’s Taylon Edwards was the Wildcats’ lone touchdown as they were blown out at Picayune.
Meridian (1-2) travels to South Panola next week.
FULL SCOREBOARD
Picayune 63, Meridian 7
NE Lauderdale 38, SE Lauderdale 7
West Lauderdale 57, South Jones 14
Clarkdale 32, St. Patrick 0
Lamar 31, Leake Academy 16
Russell Christian 61, Victory Christian 20
Enteprise 24, Stringer 16
West Jones 41, Quitman 14
Kemper County 36, West Lowndes 34
Kemper Academy 58, Prentiss Christian 14
North Forrest 24, Newton 0
Newton County 43, Morton 7
Oak Hill Academy 33, Newton County Academy 14
Philadelphia 26, Leake Central 7
Tupelo 24, Neshoba Central 6
Nanih Waiya 27, Choctaw Central 13
