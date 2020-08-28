Lamar’s only lead of the game came with 11:18 remaining in the first quarter when quarterback Will Morris found Hayden Farrar for a 66-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0.
The Raiders kept it close at Presbyterian Christian School on Friday before the Bobcats pulled away in the second half, and PCS won 53-29 in MAIS football action.
A 75-yard kickoff return by Farrar with 8:26 left in the third quarter made the game 20-14 PCS, but that was as close as it got as Lamar didn’t score again until later in the third on a 75-yard kickoff return by Horatio Wilson that made the score 33-21 PCS at that point.
Austin Acton had a 15-yard touchdown carry to round out Lamar’s scoring.
Lamar (1-1) will play at Leake Academy next week. The Rebels upset Jackson Academy 47-37 Friday night.
OTHER SCORES
Sharkey Issaquena 42, Kemper Academy 6
Benton Academy 37, Newton County Academy 14
