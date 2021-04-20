Neshoba Central pitcher Elleigh Willis got the best of a pitcher’s duel as the Lady Rockets edged West Lauderdale 3-2 in Tuesday evening prep fast-pitch action in Collinsville.
Willis pitched seven innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on six hits and one walk while striking out eight. West Lauderdale’s Breelyn Cain suffered the loss but had a strong showing, pitching seven innings and giving up three runs, two earned, on two hits and one walk while striking out four.
Tenly Grisham scored in the first inning on an error after she stole second and third to give the Lady Rockets an early 1-0 lead. West Lauderdale tied it up 1-1 in the bottom of the second when Kayla Horton scored on an error.
Neshoba Central regained the lead in the third inning when Sa’Nya Jackson came home on an error, and the Lady Rockets went ahead 3-1 when Grisham stole home in the top of the sixth inning.
West Lauderdale cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh off an RBI groundout by Courtney Lewis, but Willis closed it out to get the save.
Kacey Williams went 2-for-3 for West Lauderdale and was the game’s only multiple hitter.
Neshoba Central rose to 23-0 on the season, while West Lauderdale fell to 20-4.
ENTERPRISE 9, NEWTON COUNTY 7
Catherine Stroud went 2-for-3 with two triples for Enterprise as the Lady Bulldogs edged Newton County Tuesday.
Delaney Perry finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored for Enterprise, while Emma Hill went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Chloe Litchfield also drove in two runs.
For Newton County, Lanie Phillips and Z Bell were both 2-for-4, and Bell hd two RBIs, as did Maeli Ben.
MERIDIAN 20, BAY SPRINGS 5
Jada Green, Jazlynn Sulton and Jamiya King all triple for Meridian High School as the Lady Bulldogs rolled past Bay Springs Tuesday.
Sulton finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and King also drove in three, while Kenziyah Carlisle was 2-for-3. Sulton got the win, giving up five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three in three innings pitched.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 27, LOUISVILLE 10
Braylen Tingle had a home run, scored four times and drove in three runs as the Lady Trojans won big against Louisville Tuesday.
Lindy Williams drove in two runs for the Lady Trojans, and Anneleise Batey had three RBIs. Kayla Watson finished with two RBIs.
NEWTON COUNTY 6, UNION 1
Haley McDowell and Brelie Phillips both doubled for Newton County, and Z Bell had a home run as Newton County defeated Union in Monday night prep fast-pitch action.
McDowell finished 2-for-2 at the plate, and Shae Jimmie got the win on the mound, pitching seven innings and giving up one unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out 12.
For Union, Anna Grace Blount was 2-for-4 with a double, and Kaylee Holley went 2-for-3. The Lady Yellowjackets are now 18-8 on the season.
