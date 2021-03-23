Elleigh Willis got the win on the mound and had a standout day at the plate as Neshoba Central beat Southeast Lauderdale 16-1 in Monday prep softball action.
Willis finished 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and she also pitched the first two innings for the Lady Rockets, surrendering just one hit and one walk while striking out two. Lanayah Henry pitched the next three innings, striking out five, and the game was called after the fifth due to the mercy rule.
Henry also doubled and went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Tenly Grisham was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Katie Lee and Claire Sullivan collected one hit apiece.
ENTERPRISE 11, PUCKETT 2
Anna Claire Brewer went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI as Enterprise rolled past Puckett Tuesday.
Emma Hill doubled for the Lady Bulldogs, and Kylee Dewitt finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Harley Morland was 2-for-4 with a double and a tripe, and Chloe Litchfield finished 3-for-4 with a double.
Abby Godwin got the win after pitching 6 2/3 innings. She gave up two unearned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four.
NEWTON COUNTY 14, RICHLAND 4
Lanie Phillips went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs scored as Newton County beat Richland Monday.
Brelie Phillips doubled for the Lady Cougars, and Natalie Lampton and Mackenzie Rigdon both went 2-for-4. Hannah Chaney picked up the win, pitching seven innings and giving up eight hits and three walks while striking out eight. All four runs scored against Chaney were unearned.
QUITMAN 11, MENDENHALL 1
Lynnzie Kennedy got the win for Quitman as the Lady Panthers beat Mendenhall in five innings Monday.
Kennedy went the distance, giving up an unearned run on two hits while striking out three. Jesse Miller went 2-for-4 for the Lady Panthers, and Aaliyah Nixon, Emilee Criddle, Madison Deadman and Kailey Reynolds each had one hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.