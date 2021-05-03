West Lauderdale beat Mooreville 3-0 in Game 3 of the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs Saturday, earning the Lady Knights a berth in the North State championship series in prep fast-pitch action.
The Lady Knights beat Mooreville 5-1 in Game 1 Friday but lost 1-0 in Game 2 earlier Saturday afternoon to set up the rubber match.
Breelyn Cain pitched seven innings for the win in Game 3, giving up just four hits and one walk while striking out one. Raegan Brady was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Game 3, and Courtney Lewis also had a double. Keleigh Moore and Cain each had one RBI.
In Game 2, Kacey Williams finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Kayla Horton was also 2-for-3. In Friday’s Game 1, Victoria Irby had a home run and three RBIs for West lauderdale, and Kacey Williams went 2-for-3. Cain had 15 strikeouts on the mound in seven innings of work, giving up just one run on three hits and two walks.
NESHOBA CENTRAL SWEEPS GRENADA
The Lady Rockets advanced to the Class 5A semifinals, winning Game 1 against Grenada 13-0 Friday and 6-1 in Game 2 Saturday.
In Friday’s Game 1, Tenly Grisham finished 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, and Shante Beaulieu was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Kylee Thompson drove in two runs and scored twice.
Elleigh Willis got the win in Game 1, pitching four innings and striking out two, while Lanayah Henry pitched the fifth inning and also struck out two.
Grisham finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday’s Game 2, and Charmayne Morris had an RBI, while Thompson drove in two runs. Willis pitched seven innings, striking out five and giving up one run on six hits and one walk to get the win.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL FALLS TO KOSCIUSKO
Choctaw Central dropped a pair of games in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs against Kosciusko, falling in Game 1 Friday 9-4 and 9-3 in Saturday’s Game 2.
In Game 1 Friday, Ciji Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Leia Phillips and Kodi Jimmie also doubled. Tori Henry also had an RBI for the Lady Warriors.
In Game 2 Saturday, Neera Bell was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Ahnaya Williams also had an RBI for the Lady Warriors.
ENTERPRISE SWEPT BY LAKE
Enterprise’s season came to an end in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs as the Lady Bulldogs fell to Lake 6-5 Friday in Game 1 and 15-1 Saturday in Game 2.
In Friday’s Game 1, Harley Morlund went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Delaney Perry finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Emma Hill was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Kylee Dewitt finished 2-for-4.
Catherine Stroud had Enterprise’s only hit in Game 2, and Camry Johnson had the Lady Bulldogs’ lone RBI.
VANCLEAVE SWEEPS NEWTON COUNTY
The Lady Cougars fell to Vancleave 4-0 Saturday and 8-0 Monday, ending their season in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Brelie Phillips had Newton County’s lone hit in Game 1, while Casey Dube was 2-for-3 in Game 2. Z Bell also had a hit in Game 2.
OTHER SCORES
Game 2: Morton 9, Southeast Lauderdale 3
Game 1: Morton 8, Southeast Lauderdale 4
