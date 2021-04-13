Cade Kennedy went 2-for-4 with a double for West Lauderdale as the Knights edged Kosciusko 7-5 in Tuesday evening prep baseball action.
Brett Busbea finished 2-for-3 with a double and Brooks Buchanan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Mason Willis also doubled and had an RBI.
Willis pitched six innings to get the win, giving up five runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out 10. Busbea got the save with a clean seventh, striking out one.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 8, CLARKDALE 6
Neshoba Central took advantage of seven Clarkdale errors as the Rockets edged the Bulldogs Tuesday.
Reid Hall and Ramie Harrison both doubled and each collected two hits, and Pepper Agent was 1-for-1 with a double and a walk. Jacob Killens had a hit, a walk and three RBIs.
Bryceton Spencer got the win in relief, pitching one inning and striking out one.
For Clarkdale, Gavin Moffett finished 2-for-3, and starter Houston Wedgeworth went four innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six. Walker Swearingen pitched the final two innings and suffered the loss, giving up six runs — none of them earned — on three hits and a walk while striking out four.
ENTERPRISE 6, TAYLORSVILLE 5
Blake Wilkins was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Enterprise as the Bulldogs edged Taylorsville Tuesday.
Cole Blackwell doubled for Enterprise, and Jagger Whitaker went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks. Trace Roy and Jake Shelby also collected hits for the Bulldogs.
Wilkins got the win in relief, pitching 1 2/3 innings and giving up an unearned run on two hits and two walks. Camden Ivey got the save, pitching 1/3 of an inning and striking out one.
