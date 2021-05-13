Three West Lauderdale players hit home runs as the Knights beat Corinth 11-1 in five innings Thursday in Game 1 of the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs in Collinsville.
Commondre Cole hit a two-run home run for the Knights in the bottom of the third inning, while Brett Busbea had a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning. Leighton Jenkins finished things off with a three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the fifth for the Knights that triggered the mercy rule.
Jenkins also walked and scored twice, and Brooks Buchanan finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Busbea was 2-for-3. Cade Kennedy doubled for the Knights, and Mason Willis had an RBI as well.
Willis pitched all five innings to get the win, giving up one run on three hits and two walks. He also struck out four batters.
CLARKDALE 1, WEST MARION 0
Cal Culpepper got the win in a pitcher’s duel as Clarkdale edged West Marion in Game 1 of the third round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs Thursday at West Marion.
In seven innings, Culpepper surrendered just three hits and two walks while striking out seven. At the plate, Austin Freeman had Clarkdale’s lone RBI, while Walker Swearingen finished 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
MAGEE 1, SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 0
Matthew Partridge had an excellent showing on the mound, but Southeast Lauderdale managed just one hit as Magee took Game 1 of the third round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs Thursday at Magee.
The game was tied 0-0 going into the bottom of the eighth before Magee walked off in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single. Partridge pitched 7 1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits and four walks while striking out four for the Tigers.
Braxton Anthony had Southeast Lauderdale’s lone hit in Game 1.
