Despite a dominant performance on the mound, Clarkdale pitcher Houston Wedgeworth had a no-decision after the game went into extra innings tied 2-2.
Wedgeworth decided to win the game with his bat instead.
Yazoo County scored one run in the top of the ninth inning to break the tie in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A baseball playoffs Thursday at Clarkdale, but the Bulldogs’ Walker Swearingen was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and Austin Freeman reached on a bunt single. Two batters later, Wedgeworth hit a walkoff double to send home Swearingen and Freeman, giving Clarkdale the 4-3 Game 1 win.
After seven innings of work, Wedgeworth departed the mound having given up two runs, one earned, on four hits and one walk while striking out 16. Cal Culpepper pitched a scoreless eighth, striking out three, and Gavin Moffett pitched the top of the ninth, surrendering an unearned run on two hits while striking out one.
At the plate, Freeman finished 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored, while Wedgeworth doubled twice. Colson Thompson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Kaleb Clark went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
WEST LAUDERDALE 5, ITAWAMBA AHS 2
Mason Willis pitched had another strong performence for the Knights as West Lauderdale edged Itawamba AHS in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Willis got the win in seven innings of work, giving up two unearned runs on six hits while collecting six strikeouts. Offensively, Brooks Buchanan, Brett Busbea and Leighton Jenkins all doubled for West Lauderdale, and Buchanan and Tanner Parker each collected an RBI.
TUNICA ACADEMY 8, NCA 6
Jax Porter went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, but Newton County Academy fell to Tunica Academy in Game 1 of the MAIS North State title series.
Logan Smith had a triple, and Micah Garrison was 4-for-4 with an RBI for the Generals. Leyton Porter also had an RBI, and Ryan Moore collected a hit and two walks.
LOYD STAR 7, ENTERPRISE 6
Jayden Gun went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Enterprise, but the Bulldogs were edged by Loyd Star Thursday in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs.
Blake Wilkins had a home run for Enterprise, while Trace Roy and Jagger Whitaker also collected RBIs.
NORTH PIKE 4, NEWTON COUNTY 2
Newton County collected just four hits as North Pike topped the Cougars Thursday in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Gage Hollingsworth, Hayze West, Braxton May and Griffin Bailey each had one hit for the Cougars.
CENTER HILL 5, NESHOBA CENTRAL 1
Neshoba Central took a 1-0 lead into the top of the seventh, but Center Hill scored five runs in the frame to top the Rockets in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs Thursday.
Cade Hall had a double for Neshoba Central, and Jacob Killens collected the team’s only RBI.
Reid Hall got the start for Neshoba Central and pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs on three hits and one walk. He also struck out six.
