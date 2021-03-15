Peyton posey had a home run and two RBIs for Union as they edged Northeast Lauderdale 4-3 in Monday prep baseball action.
Kolton Cockerham and Preston Germany both finished 2-for-3, and Cockerham and Lovern both doubled. Jaylon Buckley got the win, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out 10 in seven innings of work.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Ben Carpenter was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Daulton Nelson finished 2-for-3 and Derek Clayton went 2-for-2. Blane Lester also doubled for the Trojans, and Jake McElroy suffered the loss, giving up four runs, three earned, on nine hits and one walk while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings.
OAK HILL ACADEMY 8, NEWTON COUNTY ACADEMY 2
Lee Hollingsworth went 2-for-3 for the Generals, but Newton County Academy fell to Oak Hill Academy Monday.
Hollingsworth and Austin Upton both hit RBIs for NCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.