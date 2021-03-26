Walker Swearingen pitched a complete game and was 3-for-3 at the plate for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs shut out Raleigh 16-0 in Friday night prep baseball action.
Clarkdale had 12 hits as a team, and Colson Thompson finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs, while Gavin Moffett had a double and three RBIs.
“We hadn’t played the greatest ball out here (at home) the last couple of weeks, but we’ve been fortunate enough to get wins,” Clarkdale head coach Scott Gibson said. “I thought we put a lot of things back together tonight, and I’m really proud of them.”
Swearingen pitched five innings and surrendered just one hit and two walks while striking out 11 for Clarkdale. The game was called after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
“Walker was phenomenal on the mound, and I thought we put a lot of good at-bats together to help him out,” Gibson said. “This is really what he’s given us on the mound all year. He’s scuffled a little bit offensively lately, but it was a good night for him to get things going again.”
ENTERPRISE 2, SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 0
Cooper Galyean and Camden Ivey combined to pitch seven shutout innings for Enterprise as the Bulldogs edged Southeast Lauderdale Friday on the road.
Galyean got the start for the Bulldogs and surrendered just one hit and two walks while striking out two over 3 1/3 innings. Ivey finished the game in relief, pitching 3 2/3 perfect innings with two strikeouts.
Blake Wilkins doubled and drove in a run for Enterprise, and Trace Roy, Jagger Whitaker and Galyean each collected a hit.
Jacob Hostetler had Southeast Lauderdale’s only hit. Braxton Anthony got the start for the Tigers and pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three. Jayden Creel relieved him and pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out two.
WINSTON ACADEMY 9, LAMAR 3
Will Morris was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Lamar, but the Raiders fell to Winston Academy Friday.
Liam Gilbert finished 2-for-4 for Lamar, and Ty Herrington, Eli Huebner and Ross Polizzi each had a double.
WEST LAUDERDALE SWEEPS LOUISVILLE
West Lauderdale collected wins of 14-0 and 13-0 against Louisville in a doubleheader Friday night.
Mason Willis pitched the first game and had nine strikeouts in three perfect innings for the Knights in their 14-0 win. He also homered and walked twice at the plate, and Brett Busbea finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Cade Kennedy also doubled and scored twice for West Lauderdale. The game was called after the third inning.
In the second game, Cole Wilkerson picked up the win, pitching four innings and giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine. Commondre Cole was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Leighton Jenkins went 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored. Matt Ethridge finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Cade Kennedy doubled and drove in two, while Willis had a double and scored twice.
FLORENCE 7, NEWTON COUNTY 6
Tyson Wood was 2-for-4 with a double for Newton County, but a two-run seventh inning for Florence proved the difference Friday.
Hayze West doubled and drove in four runs for the Cougars, while Braxton May also had a double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.