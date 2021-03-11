Jazlynn Sutton pitched three shutout innings for Meridian High School as the Lady Wildcats beat Columbus 17-0 Thursday evening.
Sutton didn’t allow a hit or walk and struck out six, and the game was called after the third inning due to the mercy rule. Offensively, Oaklynne Daughtery was 1-for-1 with an RBI and three runes scored, and Jada Green walked twice and scored three times. Kamya Dunn drive in two runs, and Kayla Stancil had three RBIs.
WEST LAUDERDALE 10, KOSCIUSKO 7
West Lauderdale improved to 9-1 on the season after beating Kosciusko Thursday.
Courtney Lewis was 3-for-5 for the Lady Knights, while Kayla Horton, Breelyn Cain and Victoria Irby all finished 2-for-4. Cain had a double, as did Carsyn Mott and McKinley Maxwell. Mott finished the game 2-for-3.
Cain got the win for the Lady Knights, giving up seven runs, four earned, on nine hits and three walks while striking out six. She pitched all seven innings.
NEWTON COUNTY 10, NORTHEAST JONES 3
Lanie Phillips was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Newton County as the Lady Cougars beat Northeast Jones Thursday.
Haley McDowell finished 2-for-5 for the Lady Cougars, and Tayesia Lewis had a double. Shae Jimmie got the win on the mound, surrendering three runs on three hits and four walks in seven innings pitched. She also had five strikeouts.
ENTERPRISE 22, MIZE 5
The Lady Bulldogs scored 22 runs on 16 hits and four walks as Enterprise won big against Mize Thursday.
Kate Brannan finished 4-for-5 with a double for Enterprise, and Delaney Perry and Camry Johnson were both 2-for-3 with two doubles each. Kylee Dewitt and Anna Claire Brewer each went 2-for-4 with a double, and Emma Hill finished 2-for-5. Harley Morland and Chloe Litchfield both doubled for the Lady Bulldogs.
Abby Godwin got the win for Enterprise, pitching all five innings and giving up five runs, two earned, on seven hits and three walks while striking out six.
FLORENCE 18, QUITMAN 2
Kinley Stewart was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Quitman in the Lady Panthers’ loss to Florence Thursday.
Sydney Myrick had the Lady Panthers’ other RBI.
