Southeast Lauderdale forced Game 3, beating Seminary 11-3 in Game 2 of the first round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs in Friday night prep baseball action. The Tigers then beat Seminary 5-4 Saturday in Game 3, advancing to the second round.
Braxton Anthony had a walkoff double in Game 3 for the Tigers, which drove in John Willis for the winning run to break the 4-4 tie in the seventh inning.
Matthew Partridge was 3-for-3 in Game 3 with two runs scored, while Anthony finished 3-for-4 with three doubles. Mason Grogan and Will Wood also doubled in Saturday’s deciding contest. Jayden Creel picked up the win on the mound, pitching 4 1/3 innings and giving up two unearned runs on three hits and three walks.
After Thursday’s 4-1 loss, Anthony got the win in Game 2, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking four.
Will Wood was 3-for-5 in Game 2, and Mason Grogan finished 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs, while Anthony went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Nick Quigley was 2-for-3 for the Tigers.
WEST LAUDERDALE 15, NEW ALBANY 10
West Lauderdale came out on top against New Albany in Game 2 as the Knights advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Brooks Buchanan finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and four runs scored, and Brett Busbea and Mason Willis both went 2-for-4. Busbea had four RBIs, while Willis drove in two and scored twice.
Leighton Jenkins finished 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored, and Commondre Cole went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Brandon Epting doubled and drove in two runs for the Knights.
Dylan Brown got the win in four innings of work, giving up four runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks while striking out seven.
ENTERPRISE 11, EAST MARION 5
A day after tossing a no-hitter, John Carter Kennedy again led Enterprise to a sweep of East Marion Friday in Game 2 of the first round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs.
Kennedy finished 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for the Bulldogs, and Daniel Swain and Blake Wilkins also doubled. Jagger Whitaker had two RBIs for Enterprise, and Aiden Arellano went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Jake Shelby got the win, pitching seven innings and giving up five runs, one earned, on seven hits and two walks. He also struck out seven batters.
NCA WINS GAME 3
Newton County Academy overcame a 12-10 loss in Game 2 Friday to take Game 3, 10-7, later Friday night to advance past the second round of the MAIS playoffs.
Garrett Loper went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in Game 3, while Lee Hollingsworth doubled and drove in two runs. Austin Upton also doubled and scored twice for the Generals.
In Game 2, Jax Porter finished 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, and Upton went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Micah Garrison was 2-for-4 with a double and two rubs scored, and Loper hit a triple for NCA.
UNION FORCES GAME 3, FALLS SHORT VS. BOGUE CHITTO
The Yellowjackets stayed alive, bouncing back from a 13-10, Game 1 loss to Bogue Chitto Thursday to win 13-3 in Game 2 Friday in the first round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs. Bogue Chitto, though, came out on top 8-7 Saturday, ending the Yellowjackets’ season.
Kaleb Casey tripled and had two RBIs for Union in Saturday’s Game 3, while Rope Lovern doubled and drove in two runs. Zack Carnell finished 2-for-4.
In Friday’s Game 2, Colt Smith pitched six innings for the Yellowjackets, surrendering three runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking two. Peyton Posey hit a home run, drove in two and walked three times, and Rope Lovern hit a double for Union. Jacob Moore was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Preston Germany and Zack Carnell also drove in two runs each.
In Thursday’s Game 1, Kolton Cockerham and Zach Carnell both doubled for Union, and Jaylon Buckley went 2-for-3, while Henry Thornton finished 3-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs. Lovern was 2-for-5.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Game 2: Ripley 14, Northeast Lauderdale 11
Game 1: Ripley 8, Northeast Lauderdale 5
Game 2: Corinth 13, Choctaw Central 0
Game 1: Corinth 15, Choctaw Central 0
