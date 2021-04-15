Akira Causey went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored for Southeast Lauderdale as the Lady Tigers blanked Meridian High School 10-0 in Thursday night prep fast-pitch action.
Chandler Lucas got the win for Southeast Lauderdale, pitching all five innings and giving up just five hits and one walk while striking out five.
“Offensively we didn’t do what I expected us to do,” Southeast Lauderdale coach Chris Harper said. “I thought Chandler Lucas did a good job pitching and keeping them off balance. I think Meridian is better, especially with hitting. Chandler was around her location and hitting her spots. We’ve been struggling doing that — our whole pitching staff has — and tonight it was good to see us close to our location.”
Taylor Williams had a triple and two RBIs, and Jaeden Carney was 2-for-3 with two doubles. Lily Jameison also doubled.
For MHS, Jaliyah Davis went 2-for-3, and Oaklynne Daughtery, Samya Harbor and Jazlynn Sutton also collected hits.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL 17, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 2
Neera Bell went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Choctaw Central as the Lady Warriors beat Northeast Lauderdale Thursday.
Leia Phillips finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Ciji Vaughn went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Starter Tori Henry got the win, giving up two unearned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Braylen Tingle, Ana-Elise Baty and Kennedi Powe each had a hit.
WEST LAUDERDALE SWEEPS LOUISVILLE
The Lady Knights got wins of 21-1 and 16-0 against Louisville in a Thursday doubleheader.
West Lauderdale scored 17 runs in the first inning in Game 1, and the Lady Knights tallied just three hits — one each from McKinley Bickham, Kayla Horton and Katelyn Wilson — but walked 16 times. McKinley Maxwell got the win, giving up an unearned run on two hits while striking out four in three innings of work.
In Game 2, Courtney Lewis, Carsyn Mott, Maxwell and Raegan Brady each had a hit, with Brady and Maxwell’s being doubles. The Lady Knights walked 18 times in the second game, and Maxwell got the win on the mound, giving up one hit while striking out four.
