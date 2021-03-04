Russell Christian Academy shut out Mt. Zion twice, 20-0 and 10-0, in Thursday night prep baseball action.
In the first game, Kyle Ingram and Cade Moody combined to throw a four-inning no-hitter. Ingram got the win, striking out eight and walking one in 3 1/3 innings of work, and Moody pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out two.
Ingram was also 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and five RBIs, and John Benny Jones finished 2-for-4, while William Averett had a double, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. The game was called after four innings due to the mercy rule.
In the second game, Ryley Reynolds got in on the no-hitter action, tossing five perfect frames and striking out 12. Cade Moody was 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Jones finished 2-for-3 as well. Caleb Peters went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
CLARKDALE 10, QUITMAN 4
Houston Wedgeworth got the win for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs beat Quitman Wednesday.
Wedgeworth tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six. He also had a double and an RBI at the plate.
Austin Freeman was 2-for-2 with three runs scored for Clarkdale, and Cal Culpepper went 2-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs. Gavin Moffett went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
For Quitman, JC Robinson went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Kade Hamrick was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. J’Lon McCoy also doubled and scored twice. Robinson suffered the loss on the mound, going five innings and giving up three runs, two earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out six.
COPIAH ACADEMY 11, LAMAR 5
Eli Huebner and Ross Polizzi both went 2-for-4 for Lamar, but the Raiders lost to Copiah Academy Wednesday.
Polizzi had two doubles and three RBIs, while Huebner hit a triple. Zane Pritchard was also 2-for-3 for the Raiders.
