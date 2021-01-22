Britney Wells led with 14 points as the Northeast Lauderdale girls beat Louisville 53-33 in Friday night prep basketball action at Northeast Lauderdale.
Kennedi Jimison and Tamorrea Marsh both chipped in with nine points for the Lady Trojans, and the girls’ defense was able to limit the damage done by Jackson State signee Areyanna Hunter of Louisville.
“I thought we put forth a really good defensive effort,” Northeast Lauderdale basketball coach Lewis Lightsey said. “They had no one with double figures, and they have some really good players. We tried to keep a body in front of (Hunter) and just limit her as much as we could. We wanted to try to make someone other than her and No. 25 (Kiersten Ball) beat us.”
Lightsey was also pleased by Wells’ double-digit scoring performance.
“It was great having her back,” Lightsey said. “She hadn’t been playing super-well, so it was great to get her back scoring the ball.”
The Lady Trojans rose to 10-3 overall, 4-2 in divisional play.
NORTHEAST BOY 65, LOUISVILLE 58
Despite being down 30-19 at the half, the Northeast Lauderdale boys came back in the final 16 minutes to get a key divisional win.
“We changed a few things as far as how we were guarding them and guarding the screening roll,” Lightsey explained. “We talked (at the half) about being more aggressive on offense and trying to get into the lane and get to the basket.”
Nathan Boyd led Northeast Lauderdale with 22 points off the bench, and Christian Parks added 11 points off the bench.
“Most of those were in the second half,” Lightsey said. “Those are two of our really talented kids who hadn’t quite had a night like that yet, but you kind of see it in practice and know it’s coming, and in Nate’s case we had a couple of guards who got into foul trouble, so he had to play a lot. In Christian’s case, he’s 6-foot-5 or 6 and we needed him around the basket.”
Northeast Lauderdale (6-9, 3-3) played a makeup game with Neshoba Central Saturday.
CLARKDALE BOYS 64, RALEIGH 44
Carson Jones led the Bulldogs with 20 points as Clarkdale beat Raleigh by 20 to improve to 11-7 on the season.
Christian Inshetski added 19 points for Clarkdale, while Zachary Rutledge scored 17 points and LaDonya Adams chipped in with nine points.
The Bulldogs (1-3 in Region 5-3A) are scheduled to host Morton Tuesday.
LEAKE CENTRAL 64, WLHS BOYS 27
Parker Henry led West Lauderdale with nine points, but the Knights were on the wrong end of a blowout Friday at West Lauderdale.
Jalen Harden, Tanner Smith and Keanan Peoples each scored six points for the Knights.
LEAKE CENTRAL 61, WLHS GIRLS 25
Courtney Lewis scored 15 points for the Lady Knights, but no other Lady Knights scored in double figures.
West Lauderdale is scheduled to play at Choctaw Central on Tuesday.
