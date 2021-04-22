Neshoba Central collected 10 hits in a 9-4 win against West Lauderdale in Thursday evening prep softball action at Neshoba Central.
AnnaLeigh Jones had a double and two RBIs for the Lady Rockets, and Shante Beaulieu also doubled. Charmayne Morris finished 2-for-4, and Elleigh Willis went 2-for-3. Willis got the win, pitching six innings and striking out four while surrendering one run on four hits and a walk.
For West Lauderdale, Victoria Irby finished 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Courtney Lewis was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Keleigh Moore also tripled for the Lady Knights.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL 2, NORTH PONTOTOC 1
Neera Bell went the distance to get the win for Choctaw Central as it edged North Pontotoc Tuesday.
Bell pitched seven innings, striking out four and giving up one run on four hits and three walks for the Lady Warriors. At the plate, Malaka Morris had a double, and Tyra Billy and Tori Henry both had RBIs.
ENTERPRISE 14, EAST MARION 0
Chloe Litchfield had a double, a triple and two RBIs for Enterprise as the Lady Bulldogs rolled past East Marion Thursday.
Kylee Dewitt went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored, and Camry Johnson, Delaney Perry and Catherine Stroud also drove in two runs each.
Harley Morland got the win, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.