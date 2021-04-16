Elleigh Willis had a home run and got the win on the mound for Neshoba Central as it defeated Choctaw Central 9-2 in Friday night prep fast-pitch action to improve to 22-0.
Willis pitched seven innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out four. At the plate, she was 2-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs.
AnnaLeigh Jones finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Lady Rockets.
For Choctaw Central, Kodi Jimmie was 2-for-3 with a double.
GEORGE COUNTY 14, MERIDIAN 4
Emily Gowdy had a double and two RBIs for Meridian High School, but they lost to George County Friday.
Jada Green had a hit and two RBIs for MHS, and Jaliyah Davis and Kenziyah Carlisle also collected hits. Jamiya King finished 2-for-2 for the Lady Wildcats as well.
ENTERPRISE 11, STRINGER 2
The Lady Bulldogs collected 18 hits in Friday’s win against Stringer.
Kylee Dewitt finished 3-for-5 with a double, and Catherine Stroud also doubled for Enterprise. Chloe Litchfield and Camry Johnson were both 3-for-4, and Emma Hill finished 4-for-4. Kate Brannan went 2-for-4.
Harley Morland got the win on the mound, pitching six innings and giving up two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out one.
