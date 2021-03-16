Brandon Smith got the win for Mississippi State in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief as the Bulldogs beat Samford 10-2 in Tuesday night college baseball action.
Houston Hardin starter for MSU, pitching 3 1/3 innings and surrendering just four hits while striking out two. Offensively, Luke Hancock finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Josh Hatcher also homered, and Rowdey Joran had a double. Kamren James and Hatcher also had stolen bases for the Bulldogs.
MSU (14-3) begins SEC play this weekend at LSU, with games scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
LOUISIANA TECH 13, OLE MISS 1
Kevin Graham and TJ McCants both doubled for Ole Miss, but the Rebels fell to Louisiana Tech Tuesday evening.
Graham finished 2-for-4 for Ole Miss. Starter Josh Mallitz suffered the loss, pitching four innings and giving up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five.
Ole Miss (13-4) begins SEC play this weekend by hosting Auburn, with games scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rebels’ scheduled game against Louisiana Tech Wednesday was canceled.
SOUTH ALABAMA 8, SOUTHERN MISS 2
Charlie Fischer hit a home run for the Golden Eagles, but Southern Miss lost to South Alabama Tuesday night.
Reed Trimble doubled and finished 2-for-4 for USM, while Trimble was 2-for-4 as well. Drew Boyd suffered the loss for the Golden Eagles, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks why striking out six. Boyd pitched 3 1/3 innings.
Southern Miss (9-6) will host Missouri State this weekend, with games scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.