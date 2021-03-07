Mason Willis carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and got the win for West Lauderdale as the Knights blanked Florence 1-0 in Friday night prep baseball action.
Willis pitched a complete-game shutout for West Lauderdale by striking out 14 and not surrendering a walk. He was two outs away from a no-hitter until Florence hit a pair of singles in the top of the seventh, but Willis ended the game with two strikeouts to preserve the win.
“A tremendous outing for Mason Willis,” Knights coach Jason Smith said. “He had a lot of strikeouts and a no-hitter until the seventh and just pitched an outstanding game. I’m super proud of him for giving us a chance in such a tight ball game.”
West Lauderdale’s only run came in the bottom of the first when Tanner Parker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. From there, Willis had to rely on defense and strikeouts — and not think about the no-hitter or small margin of error — to come away with a hard-fought victory.
“I just try not to think about it and focus on the mitt and the catcher,” Willis said. “He (Parker) keeps me in line, and I just don’t worry about it.”
Willis admitted he would have liked to finish the no-hitter, though he was glad he secured the win after it had been broken up.
“It stunk seeing that hit,” Willis said. “I was a little frustrated, but it happens, and we got the win. That’s the main thing.”
Cade Kennedy had a double for the Knights, and Leighton Jenkins and Jackson Parker also collected hits.
EAST WEBSTER 5, WEST LAUDERDALE 4
Jenkins was 3-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBIs, but West Lauderdale lost to East Webster Saturday.
Kennedy and Tanner Parker also collected hits for West Lauderdale. Cole Wilkerson took the loss on the mound, surrendering five runs, four earned, on five hits and three walks while striking out eight. Dylan Brown pitched the final two innings, giving up just one hit while striking out three.
CLARKDALE WINS TWO
Clarkdale improved to 7-1 over the weekend with a 15-10 win against Quitman Friday and a 7-3 victory versus Stringer Saturday.
In Friday’s contest, Cal Culpepper went 2-for-2 with a walk, and Houston Wedgeworth was 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Gavin Moffett went 2-for-4 with a home run, and Colson Thompson finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Parker Webb also doubled and drove in a run.
Culpepper got the win, pitching three innings and giving up five runs, one earned, on one hit and two walks while striking out three.
For Quitman, Kade Hamrick went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Trace Johnson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Eli Lewis also doubled and drove in two runs.
Against Stringer, Wedgeworth was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Evan Gant finished 2-for-3 and Moffett was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Walker Swearingen got the win on the mound for Clarkdale, pitching four innings and giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six.
LAMAR BEATS QUITMAN, FALLS TO NEWTON COUNTY
Lamar got a 13-3 win against Quitman but was edged by Newton County 11-10 Saturday afternoon.
Against the Panthers, Eli Huebner and Zane Pritchard were both 2-for-3 with doubles, and Liam Gilbert went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Ross Polizzi also homered and drove in two runs, and Evan Garrett was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Garrett got the win for Lamar, pitching all five innings and giving up three runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks while striking out nine. For Quitman, Eli Lewis had a double, and JC Robinson hit a home run.
Newton County’s David Burton was 4-for-4 with an RBI in its win against Lamar, while Marcus Mowdy finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs. For Lamar, Gilbert finished 3-for-4 with a home run, while John Powell was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Baker Whitcomb and Ross Polizzi also doubled, and Eli Huebner went 2-for-5 with a triple.
