Meridian High School tallied nine hits and 15 walks to take a 19-7 victory over Philadelphia in Thursday evening prep baseball action at Q.V. Sykes.
Peryn Bland and Ty Jones each collected two hits and an RBI apiece for the Wildcats, and Sullivan Reed, D’Marion Terrell and Chris Matthews all drove in a run. Demarriun Warren had three RBIs for Meridian.
Caden Wade got the win on the mound, pitching four innings and surrendering four hits while striking out five.
For Philadelphia, Jay Burnside finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Meridian improved to 11-10 on the season.
LAMAR 9, WINSTON ACADEMY 4
Liam Gilbert and Ty Wiggins both
homered for Lamar as the Raiders took a five-run victory against Winston Academy Thursday.
Gilbert finished with two RBIs, and Wiggins went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. John Powell had a double, and Ross Polizzi was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Leadoff hitter Eli Huebner went 2-for-5 and also got the win on the mound, pitching five innings and giving up four runs, two earned, on three hits while striking out eight. Wes Pritchard pitched the final two innings for Lamar, striking out two batters.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 4, EAST WEBSTER 1
Brayden Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Rockets as they edged East Webster Thursday.
Reid Hall had an RBI for Neshoba Central, and Garrett Martin finished 2-for-3. Jesse Hancock got the start for the Rockets, pitching three innings and striking out two. Spencer, Luke Wilborn, Rhett Stovall and Sanders Griffis each pitched an inning, totaling five strikeouts between the four of them.
Prep Softball
WEST LAUDERDALE 15, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 1
Victoria Irby and Carsyn Mott both homered for the Lady Knights as they defeated Northeast Lauderdale in Thursday night prep softball action at Northeast Lauderdale.
Mott was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored, and Irby scored four times. Raegan Brady finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and McKinley Maxwell and Breelyn Cain each collected two hits. One of Maxwell’s hits was a double.
Cain pitched seven innings, giving up one run, zero earned, on two hits while striking out 13.
NEWTON COUNTY 6, NORTHEAST JONES 1
Shae Jimmie picked up the win on the mound for Newton County as the Lady Cougars beat Northeast Jones Thursday.
Jimmie pitched seven innings, giving up one run, zero earned, on three hits while striking out six. Mandarie Leach went 2-for-3 with two doubles for Newton County, and Hannah Chaney finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
QUITMAN 12, MENDENHALL 10
Emilee Criddle went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Lady Panthers as they edged Mendenhall Thursday.
Lynnzie Kennedy finished 3-for-5 for Quitman, and Jesse Miller was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Katie Strickland also went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
KOSCIUSKO 7, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 2
Tayla Willis was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, but the Lady Warriors fell to Kosciusko Thursday.
Tessney Morris had a double for Choctaw Central, and Tori Henry drove in a run for the Lady Warriors.
