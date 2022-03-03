Breelyn Cain had a no hitter, and Carsyn Mott and Addison Cornish both hit home runs for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights shut out Enterprise 5-0 in Thursday night prep softball action.
Cornish finished 2-for-3 for West Lauderdale, and Cain was 2-for-3 as well. On the mound, Cain tossed all seven innings, striking out 13. The only Enterprise baserunner, Catherine Stroud, reached via error. Stroud also stole a base for the Lady Bulldogs.
CLARKDALE 3, RUSSELL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 1
Ava Mosley won a pitcher’s duel for Clarkdale as the Lady Bulldogs topped RCA Thursday.
Mosley went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out 12. Emma Freeman went 3-for-3 for Clarkdale at the plate, and Mallory Meadows finished 2-for-3. Taylor Read hit an RBI for Clarkdale.
For RCA, Mabry Eason pitched six innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 12. Reagan Bryan went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for the Lady Warriors.
