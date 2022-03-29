Camden Cooper won a pitcher’s duel for Southeast Lauderdale as the Tigers edged Clarkdale 2-0 in Tuesday prep baseball action at Clarkdale.
Cooper pitched seven innings, surrendering just two hits and one walk while striking out eight. Mason Grogan had a double and an RBI for Southeast Lauderdale, and Logan Flaskamp had a hit and scored a run, and Shade Hollingsworth also drove in a run.
For Clarkdale, Cal Culpepper took the loss despite a strong performance on the mound. He pitched seven innings and gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits and one walk while striking out 10. Walker Swearingen and Houston Wedgeworth each had a hit for the Bulldogs.
WEST LAUDERDALE 12, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 1
Bradon Epting finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for West Lauderdale as the Knights defeated Choctaw Central Tuesday.
Jackson Parker tripled twice and drove in three runs for West Lauderdale, and Cade Kennedy hit a triple, while Cannon Graham went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Gray Alexander finished 3-for-4, and Cade Harbour was 2-for-4 with a double, while Leeds Jenkins went 2-for-2 with a double.
Ian Herrington pitched six innings for West Lauderdale, giving up one run on five hits while striking out eight.
Braylon McMilian had the lone RBI for Choctaw Central.
WINSTON ACADEMY 13, LAMAR 3
Lamar took a 3-2 lead into the fifth inning, but Winston Academy scored 11 unanswered runs in the final three frames to defeat the Raiders Tuesday.
Eli Huebner went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Liam Gilbert and Wyatt Bond both collected two hits and each doubled. Lawson Goodman finished 2-for-2 for the Raiders.
QUITMAN 6, NEWTON COUNTY 1
JC Robinson got the win for the Panthers as Quitman defeated Newton County Tuesday.
Robinson pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up an unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven. Patten Shirley got the final out in the seventh inning for the Panthers. Shirley also finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
For Newton County, Gage Hollingsworth went 3-for-4, and Braxton May doubled.
Prep Softball
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 12, MORTON 8
Claire Sullivan went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored as Southeast Lauderdale defeated Morton in eight innings in Tuesday evening prep softball action.
Katie Moulds and Hannah Carpenter both doubled for Southeast Lauderdale, and Madalyn Goodman, Lily Jamieson and Angel Mae Morris each finished with two hits. Goodman also got the start, giving up seven runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out two in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Mattie Lee got the win in relief, surrendering no runs on two hits while striking out two. Southeast Lauderdale scored nine runs in the final three innings to take the win. The game was tied 7-7 going into the eighth inning, with Southeast Lauderdale scoring five runs in the frame.
WEST LAUDERDALE SWEEPS LOUISVILLE
The Lady Knights won both games of a Tuesday doubleheader against Louisville, 22-1 and 16-0.
In Game 1, Sumayah Cole was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Taylor Tew finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, six RBIs and three runs scored. Ava Wilkerson went 2-for-3 with a triple and five RBIs, and Kamryn Willoughby also tripled and drove in two runs.
Emma McNeill doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Knights in Game 1, and she also got the win, pitching all three innings and giving up one run on one hit.
In Game 2, starter Breelyn Cain pitched all three innings and struck out nine while surrendering one hit to pick up the win. Addison Cornish and Carsyn Mott each doubled and finished with two hits apiece, and Caroline Walker drove in three runs for the Lady Knights.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 16, MERIDIAN 4
Kailee Price picked up the win for the Lady Trojans in seven innings of work as Northeast Lauderdale defeated Meridian Tuesday.
Price gave up four runs on five hits while striking out seven for Northeast Lauderdale. Raven Ramsey finished 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Trojans, and Kennedi Powe was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Destinee Bridges went 3-for-5 with a double and four runs scored, and Price was 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Caden White finished 2-for-3 with a triple.
For Meridian, Jazlynn Sulton finished 3-for-3 with a double, and Aaliyah Harris had a double and an RBI.
