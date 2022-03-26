West Lauderdale swept a slate of weekend games with a 12-0 divisional win against Northeast Lauderdale Friday and wins against Southeast Lauderdale (18-8) and Newton County (11-1) Saturday in prep basketball action.
Friday against Northeast Lauderdale, starting pitcher Brett Busbea went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs, and he also got the win, pitching five innings and giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out six.
Cannon Graham was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Knights Friday, and Jackson Parker and Bradon Epting each collected two hits. Eating and Cade Kennedy both doubled as well.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Mitchell Butler and Paden Avera each collected a hit.
Saturday against Southeast Lauderdale, Kennedy and Commondre Cole each homered, and Kennedy finished 2-for-3, while Parker finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored. For the Tigers, will Wood was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Logan Flaskamp went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Mason Grogan doubled for the Tigers.
Versus Newton County, Graham went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Cole finished 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs. Caden Boswell got the win, pitching five innings and giving up one run on three hits while striking out four. For the Cougars, Gage Hollingsworth and Esteban Fernandez each hit a double.
CLARKDALE SPLITS WEEKEND GAMES
Clarkdale took a 12-2 divisional win against Union Friday and dropped a 6-3 contest to South Jones Saturday.
Against Union, Jake Williams was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Houston Wedgeworth also drove in three runs. Williams also got the win, pitching three innings and giving up an unearned run on one hit with five strikeouts. Cade Hopkins pitched the final three innings, surrendering an unearned run on four hits while striking out five.
In Saturday’s game, Cal Culpepper went 2-for-4 with a double, while Walker Swearingen finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
EAST RANKIN 11, LAMAR 5
East Rankin Academy came out on top in its three-game series against Lamar by winning Friday’s series clincher.
Wyatt Bond, Liam Gilbert and Ty Herrington each got two hits for Lamar. Wiggins, Herrington, Eli Huebner, Ross Polizzi and Lawson Goodman each drove in a run for the Raiders.
QUITMAN WINS TWO
The Panthers took a 12-1 contest against Newton Friday and earned a 6-5 walkoff victory against Northeast Lauderdale Saturday.
In Friday’s game, Braylon Peters went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two runs scored. Joshua Jackson got the win, pitching three innings and striking out seven while only walking three.
Versus Northeast Lauderdale, Eli Lewis had a walkoff RBI groundout in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game. Peters hit a triple, and Patten Shirley drove in two runs for the Panthers. For the Trojans, Nick McCoy was 2-for-3 with a double, and Mitchell Butler, Shayne Schaefer and Chance Guisgond each hit a double.
NESHOBA CENTRAL TAKES TWO
The Rockets defeated Ridgeland 6-5 Friday and walked off against Kosciusko 8-7 Saturday.
Against Ridgeland, Bryceton Spencer finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Will Williams was also 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Jordan Davis finished 2-for-4 for Neshoba Central.
In Saturday’s game, Demarkez West had a walkoff single and finished with three RBIs. Reid Hall hit three doubles and drove in two runs, and Will Williams, RB Hardin and Jordan Davis each hit a double, and Williams and Hardin both had two hits. Brayden Reynolds went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Prep Softball
WEST LAUDERDALE SPLITS WEEKEND GAMES
The Lady Knights dropped a 2-1 contest to Hernando Friday but rebounded with a 6-2 win against Vancleave Saturday in prep softball action.
Victoria Irby scored West Lauderdale’s lone run in Friday’s game via a home run. Breelyn Cain suffered the loss but had a solid game on the mound, pitching seven innings and giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out six.
Against Vancleave, Carsyn Mott hit a home run, and McKinley Maxwell was 2-for-4 with a double, while Raegan Brady had a double and two RBIs. Irby finished 2-for-4, and Keleigh Moore was 2-for-3. Maxwell got the win, pitching seven innings and giving up two runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out six.
NEWTON COUNTY 6, CLARKDALE 0
Mandarie Leach got the win for Newton County, pitching seven scoreless innings and striking out four in the Lady Cougars’ win against Clarkdale Saturday.
Leach and Maeli Ben each drove in two runs for Newton County. For Clarkdale, Brooke Gibson and Mckenzie Lundy each had a hit.
NESHOBA CENTRAL SPLITS FRIDAY CONTESTS
The Lady Rockets dropped a 4-0 contest against Hernando and came roaring back to beat South Jones 15-0 in a pair of Friday games.
In the first game, Charmayne Morris hit a triple, but the Lady Rockets finished with just three hits.
Against South Jones, Lanayah Henry was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Mya Willis finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Miley Thomas was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Sa’Nya Jackson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Morris, Tenly Grisham, Hamaya Fielder and Miley Thomas each collected two hits.
Mauhree Jones got the win versus South Jones, striking out one in two scoreless innings. KK Goodin pitched the third inning, striking out one, and the game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
