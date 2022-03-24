Bre Ruffin finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for Southeast Lauderdale as the Lady Tigers defeated Morton 10-3 in Thursday night prep softball action.
Kayde Lee finished 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, and Madalyn Goodman also doubled and drove in two runs. Claire Sullivan went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Lady Tigers, and Emily Murray was 2-for-4.
Mattie Lee got the win, giving up three unearned runs on four hits while striking out one in six innings pitched. Chandler Lucas pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Southeast Lauderdale, striking out one.
WEST LAUDERDALE 12, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 0
West Lauderdale allowed only two baserunners, both via error, as the Lady Knights shut out Choctaw Central Thursday.
Breelyn Cain pitched four innings to get the win, giving up no hits or walks and striking out nine. The game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule. Cain also doubled and was 2-for-2 at the plate.
McKinley Maxwell, Keleigh Moore, Addison Cornish and Caroline Walker each collected two hits, and Maxwell finished with four RBIs for West Lauderdale.
CLARKDALE 17, FOREST 5
Emma Freeman had a grand slam for Clarkdale in her only plate appearance as the Lady Bulldogs rolled past Forest Thursday.
Brooke Gibson finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runes scored, and Makayla Hopkins was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple.
Mallory Meadows got the win in one inning of work for Clarkdale, striking out two. Kaela Edmonds pitched the second, third and fourth innings, surrendering five unearned runs on five hits while striking out three. The game was called after the fourth due to the mercy rule.
NEWTON COUNTY 17, MENDENHALL 5
Mandarie Leach went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for Newton County as the Lady Cougars blew out Mendenhall Thursday.
Natalie Lampton finished 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Brelie Phillips and Hannah Chaney were both 2-for-3 with a double. Shae Jimmie also doubled for Newton County.
Jimmie got the win, pitching four innings and giving up five runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out two. The game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
QUITMAN 16, RICHLAND 0
Lynnzie Kennedy allowed no hits or walks in three innings of work for Quitman as the Lady Panthers blanked Richland Thursday.
Richland’s only baserunner came via error, and the game was called after the third inning due to the mercy rule. Sydney Myrick doubled twice and drove in four runs, and Kailey Reynolds went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, while Jesse Miller finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Prep Baseball
EAST RANKIN 5, LAMAR 4
Kaden Pasha and Ross Polizzi both homered for Lamar, but the Raiders dropped a district contest Thursday at East Rankin Academy.
Polizzi had with three RBIs, while Pasha also doubled and finished 2-for-4. Raiders starting pitcher Eli Huebner took the loss, pitching six innings and giving up five runs, four earned, on five hits while striking out 11.
