Eli Huebner went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Lamar as the Raiders defeated East Rankin Academy 9-1 in their district opener Monday evening.
Ty Wiggins got the win, pitching 4 1/3 innings for the Raiders and giving up one run on three hits while striking out three. Wes Pritchard pitched 2/3 of an inning with one strikeout, and John Powell got the save, tossing two innings and striking out two.
Powell was also 2-for-2 with two runs scored at the plate, and Ross Polizzi finished 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Wyatt Bond and Lawson Goodman each collected two hits.
CLARKDALE 11, UNION 0
T.J. Gordon and Cade Hopkins combined for a no-hitter as the Bulldogs blanked Union Monday evening.
Gordon got the win, pitching 3 1/3 innings and striking out five while walking three. Hopkins pitched the remaining 1 2/3 innings, striking out four and issuing one walk. The game was called after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Colson Thompson finished 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored for Clarkdale. Houston Wedgeworth went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, and Walker Swearingen was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Gordon and Parker Webb both doubled for Clarkdale as well.
WEST LAUDERDALE 17, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 0
Ian Herrington pitched three shutout innings for the Knights as they beat Northeast Lauderdale in their division opener Monday.
Herrington surrendered just one hit and struck out seven. The game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
Jackson Parker finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored, and Commondre Cole went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Gray Alexander drove in three runs, and Cade Kennedy finished with two RBIs.
Prep Softball
WEST LAUDERDALE 15, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 0
Carsyn Mott went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights blanked Northeast Lauderdale in Monday night prep softball action.
Victoria Irby hit a triple, and Raegan Brady had a double and two RBIs. Starting pitcher Breelyn Cain pitched three perfect innings for West Lauderdale, striking out eight. The game was called after the third due to the mercy rule.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 8, CLARKDALE 4
Katie Moulds finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for Southeast Lauderdale as the Lady Tigers edged Clarkdale Monday evening.
Madalyn Goodman drove in two runs for Southeast Lauderdale, and Kayde Lee, Claire Sullivan, Lily Jamieson and Jaeden Carney each drove in a run for the Lady Tigers.
For Clarkdale, Emma Freeman drove in two runs, and Taylor Read and McKenzie Lundy each had an RBI.
NEWTON COUNTY 13, MENDENHALL 1
Maeli Ben was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Newton County as the Lady Cougars blew out Mendenhall Monday.
Zahayliah Bell was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Natalie Lampton had a double and two RBIs. Casey Dube finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Brelie Phillips went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Shae Jimmie drove in two runs for the Lady Cougars.
Mandarie Leach pitched all four innings for Newton County, giving up one run on two hits while striking out three. The game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 12, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 0
Tenly Grisham went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Rockets as they blanked Choctaw Central Monday.
Charmayne Morris finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Sa’Nya Jackson had a double and drove in three runs, while Dakota Williamson finished with two RBIs.
Lanayah Henry got the win, pitching four innings and striking out seven. The game was called after the fourth due to the mercy rule.
