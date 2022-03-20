Tylan Cole was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Meridian High School as the Wildcats defeated West Lauderdale 12-7 in Friday night prep baseball action.
D’Marion Terrell went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Meridian, and Fred Liddell Jr. finished 2-for-2 with two walks. Dee Warren drove in two runs for the Wildcats. Chris Matthews got the win, pitching five innings and giving up four runs on six hits while striking out seven.
For West Lauderdale, Commondre Cole, Jackson Parker and Bradon Epting each had a double and two hits, and Epting also drove in two runs.
MERIDIAN 16, QUITMAN 5
Tyler Grace was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Meridian as the Wildcats beat Quitman Saturday evening.
Chris Matthews doubled and scored four times for Meridian, and Peryn Bland went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, while D’Marion Terrell finished 2-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs. Demarriun Warren was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Sullivan Reed got the win, pitching four innings and giving up three runs, one earned, on two hits while striking out four. Demarriun Warren pitched the final two innings, surrendering two unearned runs on three hits while striking out three.
For Quitman, Braylon Peters finished 2-for-3 with a triple, and Jaleil Cameron was 2-for-3 with a double.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 6, SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 0
Paden Avera had a no-hitter for Northeast Lauderdale as the Trojans shut out the Tigers Saturday afternoon.
Avera pitched all seven innings, giving up just two walks while striking out four, and he also had an RBI at the plate. Mitchell Butler had a home run and two RBIs for the Trojans, and Jake McElroy finished 3-for-4 with a double, while Hayden Backus and Nick McCoy each had a double and two hits.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 12, NEWTON COUNTY 0
Jesse Hancock and Sanders Griffis combined to pitch a shutout Friday for Neshoba Central as it beat Newton County in five innings.
Hancock got the win, tossing four innings and giving up just three hits and one walk while striking out two. Griffis had the save, tallying a strikeout in one inning of work. The game was called after the fifth due to the mercy rule.
Garrett Martin had a double for Neshoba Central, and RB Hardin drove in two runs for the Rockets.
For Newton County, Griffin Bailey hit a double.
Prep Softball
NEWTON COUNTY SPLITS PAIR OF WEEKEND GAMES
The Newton County softball team dropped a 2-1, eight-inning contest to Northwest Rankin Friday and rebounded to beat St. Patrick 13-3 Saturday.
In Friday’s contest, Natalie Lampton finished 2-for-3, and Zahayliah Bell drove in the Lady Cougars’ lone run. Mandarie Leach took the loss despite a strong performance on the mound, pitching all eight innings and giving up one run on six hits while striking out three.
Against St. Patrick, Brelie Phillips went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored, and Shae Jimmie finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Katelyn Jackson had a double and two RBIs, and Maeli Ben was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Jimmie got the win for Newton County Saturday, pitching all five innings and giving up three runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out two. The game was called after the fifth due to the mercy rule.
WEST LAUDERDALE 5, HANCOCK 1
Victoria Irby went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for the Lady Knights as they edged Hancock Saturday morning.
Addison Cornish and Raegan Brady each had two hits for the Lady Knights, and Cornish and McKinley Maxwell both drove in two runs. Breelyn Cain got the win, pitching seven innings and striking out 14 while giving up an unearned run on just one hit and one walk.
NESHOBA CENTRAL SPLITS SATURDAY GAMES
The Lady Rockets fell to Northwest Rankin 1-0 and defeated Enterprise 14-2 in a Saturday doubleheader for Neshoba Central.
Lanayah Henry and Mya Willis each had a hit for Neshoba Central against Northwest Rankin, and Henry pitched six innings, giving up one run on six hits while striking out one.
Against Enterprise, Tenly Grisham was 4-for-4 with four runs scored, and Mya Willis went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Charmayne Morris was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Erica Lyons also had a double for the Lady Rockets. Mauhree Jones got the win, pitching four innings and giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits while striking out two.
For Enterprise, Kylee Dewitt and Emma Hill each had a hit.
