Enterprise swept a pair of divisional games against Forest, 16-0 and 15-0, both in three innings, in Thursday evening prep softball action at Enterprise.
In Game 1, Kylee Dewitt went 2-for-2 and was the team’s only multiple hitter, as 15 Lady Bulldog baserunners reached either by walk or hit by pitch.
In the second game, Delaney Perry hit a triple, and Anna Claire Brewer and Reagan Winstead both had doubles. Seven Enterprise baserunners reached via walk in Game 2. Both games were called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
Prep Baseball
LAMAR WINS TWO
The Raiders got a pair of wins Thursday afternoon in the Stringer tournament as Lamar defeated Raleigh 9-4 and Enterprise 7-4.
Against Raleigh, Liam Gilbert finished 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs, and Eli Huebner and Ross Polizzi both homered as well for Lamar. Huebner was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Kaden Pasha went 2-for-3 with a walk.
Ty Wiggins got the win for the Raiders against Raleigh, pitching 3 1/3 innings and giving up three runs, one earned, on two hits while striking out four. Ehven Bell pitched 2/3 of an inning and struck out one, and Polizzi pitched the final two innings, giving up one unearned run and striking out one.
Against Enterprise, Huebner and Polizzi each homered again, and Huebner finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Wiggins went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Huebner got the win, pitching five innings and giving up one run on two hits while striking out seven, and John Powell tossed two innings, surrendering three runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out one.
For Enterprise, Ridge Jackson doubled, and Blake Wilkins finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
CLARKDALE 7, CAK 0
Houston Wedgeworth hit a home run and was dominant on the mound for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs shut out Christian Academy of Knoxville (Tennessee) in their final game of the Gulf Shores Spring Break Tournament Thursday in Foley, Alabama.
Wedgeworth finned 2-for-3 at the plate and pitched all give innings, giving up just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. Walker Swearingen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Parker Webb finished 2-for-2 for Clarkdale. Colson Thompson had two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
QUITMAN 14, PHILADELPHIA 2
JC Robinson had a double and three RBIs for Quitman as the Panthers beat Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.
Camon Ivy went 2-for-2 for Quitman, and Patten Shirley drove in two runs for the Panthers, as did Jaleil Cameron. For Philadelphia, Imarion Black walked three times, and Lakeistan Tisdale and Patrick Miller each had an RBI.
