Tyler Grace got the win for Meridian High School as the Wildcats defeated Northeast Lauderdale 16-1 in four innings in Monday night prep baseball action at Meridian Community College.
Grace pitched all four innings, giving up one run on two hits and four walks while striking out nine. The game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
For Meridian, Sullivan Reed had a double and walked three times, and Chris Matthews and D’Marion Terrell each doubled and drove in two runs apiece. Peryn Bland finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Paden Avera had an RBI, ad Mitchell Butler and Nick McCoy each had a hit.
Meridian improved to 6-7 on the season.
MADISON ACADEMY 5, CLARKDALE 4
Walker Swearingen and Jake Williams each had an RBI for the Bulldogs, but Clarkdale fell to Madison Academy (Alabama) Monday in its opening game of the Gulf Shores Spring Break Tournament in Foley, Alabama.
Cal Culpepper pitched the first inning for the Bulldogs and struck out two, while Cade Hopkins pitched the next three and surrendered three runs, two earned, on two hits Houston Wedgeworth pitched the fifth and sixth innings, giving up two unearned runs while striking out one.
