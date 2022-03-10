Cal Culpepper tossed a no-hitter for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs shut out Morton 11-0 in Thursday night prep baseball action.
Culpepper pitched all five innings, giving up just three walks while striking out 10. He also drove in two runs at the plate. The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Colson Thompson was 2-for-3 with with a double and three RBIs, and Kaleb Clark went 2-for-2 with two runs scored for Clarkdale.
WEST LAUDERDALE 18, LOUISVILLE 3
Brett Busbea had a grand slam, as Commondre Cole also had a home run for the Knights as they rolled past Louisville Thursday.
Cade Kennedy drove in three runs and walked twice, and Busbea had a double and finished 2-for-2. Bradon Epting drove in two runs and scored twice.
Dylan Brown, Ridge Brown and Busbea each pitched an inning, and the game was called after the third. Dylan Brown struck out two, while Ridge Brown surrendered three runs, two earned, on three hits while striking out one. Busbea struck out three batters.
Prep Softball
CLARKDALE 9, SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 1
Ava Mosley got the win for Clarkdale on the mound as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Southeast Lauderdale in Thursday night prep softball action.
Mosley tossed seven innings, giving up one unearned run on five hits and a walk while striking out eight. She also doubled and finished 2-for-3 for Clarkdale.
Taylor Read went 2-for-3, Emma Freeman was 2-for-4 with a double and McKenzie Lundy finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Jaeden Carney had an RBI, and Katie Moulds, Mattie Lee, Claire Sullivan, Emily Murray and Bre Ruffin each collected hits.
KOSCIUSKO 5, WEST LAUDERDALE 4
West Lauderdale and Kosciusko were tied 2-2 after seven innings, but a three-run top of the eighth for the Lady Whippets was the difference as the Lady Knights scored two in the bottom of the frame before Kosciusko closed it out.
McKinley Maxwell finished 2-for-4 with a home run for West Lauderdale, and Raegan Brady was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Addison Cornish also went 2-for-4.
Lady Knights starter Breelyn Cain pitched all eight innings, giving up four hits and four walks while striking out 10. All four of Kosciusko’s runs were unearned as the Lady Knights committed three errors on defense.
MERIDIAN 23, COLUMBUS 11
KaMiya Dunn and Brandi Morris each hit doubles for Meridian as the Lady Wildcats rolled past Columbus Thursday.
Oaklynne Daugherty had four RBIs for Meridian, and Zybaria Burton finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs, while Morris and Dunn were both 2-for-4. Morris also had four RBIs.
ENTERPRISE 15, QUITMAN 10
Camry Johnson went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored for Enterprise as the Lady Bulldogs beat Quitman Thursday.
Delaney Perry finished 2-for-4 for Enterprise, and Anna Herrington was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Emma Hill also drove in two runs.
For Quitman, Lynnzie Kennedy was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Emilee Criddle went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Sydney Myrick was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Aaliyah Nixon finished 2-for-4 with a double, and Madison Deadman and Katie Strickland were also 2-for-4.
NEWTON COUNTY 12, RICHLAND 2
Natalie Lampton finished 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs for Newton County as the Lady Cougars beat Richland in five innings Thursday.
Brelie Phillips went 2-for-3 with a double, and Casey Dube finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Hannah Chaney also doubled for Newton County.
Shae Jimmie got the win for the Lady Cougars, pitching three innings and giving up two unearned runs on two hits while striking out five. Lampton pitched two innings in relief, striking out three.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 8, EAST WEBSTER 5
Charmayne Morris was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Neshoba Central as the Lady Rockets edged East Webster Thursday.
Mya Willis finished 2-for-4 with a double, and Miley Thomas went 2-for-3 with a double. Tenly Grisham finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Kylie Posey had two RBIs.
Lanayah Henry got the win for Neshoba Central, pitching seven innings and giving up five runs, one earned, on eight hits while striking out one.
