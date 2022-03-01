Jake McElroy had two triples and finished 4-for-5 for Northeast Lauderdale as the Trojans defeated Louisville 20-5 in five innings Tuesday to open MHSAA Region 4-4A play at Northeast Lauderdale.
Mitchell Butler doubled and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Trojans, and Shayne Schaefer was also 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Paden Avera doubled and drove in three runs, finishing 2-for-4. Zach Khan also had a double and two RBIs for Northeast Lauderdale.
Andrew McCary got the start for the Trojans, pitching 1 2/3 innings and giving up three runs on four walks while striking out five. Avera pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.
WEST LAUDERDALE 18, LEAKE CENTRAL 0
Brett Busbea and Cannon Graham both homered for the Knights as they shut out Leake Central Tuesday in Collinsville.
Busbea went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Commondre Cole was also 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Leeds Jenkins finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Owen Shirley, Bradon Epting, Jackson Parker and Cade Kennedy each collected a hit.
Dylan Brown got the win the Knights, pitching all three innings and giving up no hits or walks while striking out nine.
WAYNE ACADEMY 9, CLARKDALE 6
Colson Thompson hit two home runs for Clarkdale, but the Bulldogs fell to Wayne Academy Tuesday.
Thompson finished 2-for-4 with six RBIs, and Houston Wedgeworth was 3-for-4 with a double, while Kaleb Clark also doubled. Wedgeworth suffered the loss on the mound, giving up seven runs, three earned, on four hits and one walk while striking out five. Clarkdale committed three errors defensively.
For Wayne Academy, Walker Hall went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Davan Lowery drove in two runs, while Colton Stringer had a double. Sam Cook got the win on the mound, giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out five in six innings pitched.
