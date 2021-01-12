Senior Lydia Hutcherson led with 13 points as the Lamar girls beat Starkville Academy 42-23 in Tuesday night prep basketball action.
Sarah Dudley Reed scored nine points, while Cameron Jacob tallied eight points for the Lady Raiders, who led 26-7 at the half and 38-11 at the end of the third.
“We lost two of our (divisional games), so we really needed to win here,” Lamar girls basketball coach Joe Miller said. “We did a really good job for three quarters. I wasn’t happy with the fourth quarter. I know we had it put away, I just wish we had played a little better ball in the fourth quarter. Overall, it was a pretty good game for us. We played really good defense for three quarters.
“No. 11 for them (Lillee Alpe) is a really good player, and Wyatt Davidson did a really good job of shutting her down for most of the game. Lydia had a good game scoring 13 and making 5 of 6 free throws.”
Lamar improved to 14-8 overall, 3-2 in divisional contests.
STARKVILLE 40, LAMAR BOYS 27
Ross Polizzi scored 18 points, but the Raiders fell to Starkville at home Tuesday.
Lamar trailed 22-7 at the half and 29-19 at the end of the third.
KEMPER COUNTY 42, CLARKDALE GIRLS 39
Clarkdale had three players in double figures, but Kemper County’s Ty’Asiah Bohannon had a game-high 14 points to help the Lady Wildcats edge the Lady Bulldogs Tuesday.
Jessica Harrison, Kam Patrick and Brooke Gibson all scored 10 points for Clarkdale. Chantel Stringfellow finished with eight points for Kemper County.
KEMPER COUNTY 60, CLARKDALE 39 BOYS
Quavion McClendon scored 19 points for Kemper County as the Wildcats completed the sweep at Clarkdale Tuesday.
Jamar Grace and Alfred Love each scored eight points for Kemper County. For Clarkdale, Parr Kasper had a game-high 22 points.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 66, KOSCIUSKO GIRLS 33
Kennedi Jimison and Tamorrea Marsh each scored 12 points for the Lady Trojans in a convincing win against Kosciusko Tuesday.
Northeast Lauderdale improve to 8-2 overall, 2-1 in divisional play.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 59, KOSCIUSKO 56
Bryce Bennamon had a big 3-pointer late to help the Trojans complete the sweep of Kosciusko in what was a tight contest throughout.
Bennamon led Northeast Lauderdale with 18 points.
The Trojans improved to 4-7 overall, 1-2 in their division.
