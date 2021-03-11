Despite a seventh-inning rally, Lamar lost at Starkville Academy 6-5 in Thursday night prep baseball action.
The Raiders trailed 6-3 going into the top of the seventh and loaded the bases with one out on three straight walks. Eli Huebner hit a sacrifice fly to score Will Morris, Ross Polizzi walked to again load the bases and Liam Gilbert drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-5. Starkville Academy then brought in Colby Allen, who got a strikeout to end the game.
Gilbert and Kaden Pasha both went 2-for-3 with a double for the Raiders, and Zane Pritchard finishing 3-for-5.
SOUTH CHOCTAW 8, RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 1
Caleb Peters was 2-for-3 for Russell Christian Academy, but the Warriors lost to South Choctaw Thursday.
John Benny Jones and Lathan Rich both doubled for RCA, and Jonathan Townsend had the Warriors’ only RBI. Caleb Moody took the loss on the mound, yielding six unearned runs on five hits while striking out one in 2 2/3 innings pitched.
