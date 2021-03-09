Lamar dropped a doubleheader Tuesday night at home against Starkville Academy, 12-3 and 10-3.
In Game 1, Eli Huebner was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk for Lamar, while John Powell went 3-for-4 with an RBI. In the second game, Liam Gilbert doubled twice for the Raiders, and Ross Polizzi had a home run.
CLARKDALE 5, SOUTH JONES 1
Houston Wedgeworth was dominant for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs beat South Jones Tuesday.
Wedgeworth pitched all seven innings, giving up an unearned run on seven hits while striking out seven. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Bulldogs, and Walker Swearingen finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 6, KEMPER ACADEMY 5
Kyle Ingram went the distance, and he also had the game-winning RBI in the top of the eighth inning as Russell Christian edged Kemper Academy 6-5 in eight innings Tuesday.
Ingram was 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored, and he gave up five runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in eight innings pitched. He also struck out 13.
John Benny Jones finished 3-for-4, while Ryley Reynolds was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Caleb Peters finished 2-for-4.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 15, LAUREL NIGHTHAWKS 2
Ryley Reynolds pitched six dominant innings for RCA to get the win on the mound as the Warriors beat the Laurel Nighthawks homeschool team Monday evening.
Reynolds surrendered two unearned runs on three hits and one walk for the Warriors and also walked twice and scored twice on the basepaths. William Averett went 3-for-3 with a triple for RCA, and John Benny Jones and Caleb Peters both finished 2-for-3. Cade Moody and Destin Lea were both 2-for-4 with a double, and Kyle Ingram and Lathan Rich also doubled.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 10, SCOTT CENTRAL 0
Reid Hall went 2-for-2 with a double and got the win on the mound for Neshoba Central as the Rockets blanked Scott Central Monday.
Hall started a bullpen game for the Rockets and struck out on batter, and four other pitchers each pitched shutout innings for Neshoba Central — Mason Whitehead, Cade Hall, Dagan Martin and Jacob Killens.
Ramie Harrison went 2-for-2 for Neshoba Central, and Martin and Bryceton Spencer both finished 2-for-3 with doubles.
