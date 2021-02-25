Keleigh Moore was a home run short of a cycle for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights blanked Quitman 12-0 in Thursday night prep softball action.
Moore finished 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, a triple and three RBIs, while Kacey Williams went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Starter McKinley Maxwell pitched four scoreless innings and surrendered just one hit while striking out three.
Sydney Myrick had Quitman’s lone hit, a double. The game was called after four innings due to the mercy rule.
UNION 9, SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 3
Anna Grace Blount was 2-for-2 with four RBIs for the Lady Yellowjackets as they beat Southeast Lauderdale Thursday.
Alanee Wheeler finished 2-for-3, and Ashlynn Jenkins and Jordan Turner each had two RBIs. Wheeler also got the win on the mound, giving up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Hannah Goodman went 2-for-3.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 13, NEWTON COUNTY 4
Charmayne Morris was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Neshoba Central as they defeated Newton County Thursday.
Mauhree Jones was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Tenly Grisham finished 2-for-4 with a double. Kylie Posey also doubled for Neshoba Central, and Jeyda Ben went 3-for-4, while AnnaLeigh Jones was 2-for-4.
For Newton County, Brelie Phillips and Lanie Phillips were both 2-for-4, and Tayesia Lewis finished 2-for-3.
ENTERPRISE 14, WAYNE COUNTY 4
Kate Brannan had a home run and finished 3-for-5 for Enterprise as the Lady Bulldogs beat Wayne County Tuesday.
Harley Morland was 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, and Catherine Stroud went 2-for-3 with a triple. Chloe Litchfield finished 2-for-4 with a double, and Reagan Litchfield also doubled for the Lady Bulldogs. Camry Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
Morland got the win for Enterprise, pitching 5 2/3 innings and giving up four runs, three earned, on six hits and nine walk while striking out four. The game was called after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.