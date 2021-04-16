Jake McElroy pitched a no-hitter for Northeast Lauderdale as the Trojans defeated Leake Central 11-1 in Friday night prep baseball action.
McElroy went seven innings and gave up one run on four walks while striking out 14 to get the win. He was also 4-for-4 at the plate with three doubles and three RBIs.
Jack Caldwell and Ben Carpenter also doubled for the Trojans, and Carpenter finished with two hits, while Paden Avera went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Hayes Hinson was 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
RCA SPLITS WITH TUSCALOOSA ACADEMY
Russell Christian Academy got a 3-1 win and lost 10-1 against Tuscaloosa Academy Friday.
In the first game, Kyle Ingram went 3-for-3 with a double, and John Benny Jones finished 2-for-2 with a double. Ryley Reynolds also doubled for the Warriors. Reynolds got the win, pitching seven innings and giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six.
In the second game, Jones doubled, and Caleb Peters finished 2-for-3.
TAYLORSVILLE 3, ENTERPRISE 2
Ridge Kidd and Daniel Swain got RBIs for the Bulldogs, but Enterprise fell to Taylorsville Friday.
Swain, Cole Blackwell, Jayden Gunn and Jagger Whitaker each collected a hit for Enterprise. Jake Shelby started for the Bulldogs, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits and four walks while striking out two in 6 1/3 innings of work.
