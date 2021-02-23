Tyler Grace had a triple, two walks and three RBIs for Meridian as the Wildcats beat Philadelphia 15-0 in Tuesday night prep baseball action.
The game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
D’Marion Terrell went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Quez Lewis walked twice and scored both times. Peryn Bland and Skylar Mesley both had two RBIs, and Fred Liddell was 1-for-1 with a walk and an RBI.
Terrell got the win on the mound, pitching two innings and striking out three. Lewis pitched the third inning and struck out two. Each pitcher allowed just one hit.
LAMAR 11, PATRICIAN ACADEMY 4
Zane Pritchard hit a double, drove in three runs and was 2-for-3 for Lamar as the Raiders beat Patrician Academy Tuesday.
Liam Gilbert also finished 2-for-3, and Evan Garrett went 2-for-4, while Will Morris doubled for Lamar.
John Powell got the start for the Raiders, surrendering four runs on 10 hits while striking out three. Baker Whitcomb picked up the win in three innings of relief. He gave up no hits and two walks while striking out four.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 8, QUITMAN 3
A five-run sixth inning was the difference as the Tigers topped Quitman Tuesday.
Mason Grogon went 3-for-3 with two doubles for the Tigers, while Jacob Hostetler went 2-for-4 for Southeast Lauderdale. On the mound, Nick Quigley got the start and pitched five innings, giving up three runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks while striking out nine. Camden Cooper pitched the final two innings and struck out one.
For Quitman, JC Robinson was 3-for-4 with two doubles at the plate and also got the start on the mound. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up four runs, two earned, on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Trace Johnson and Kade Hamrick both doubled for the Panthers.
CLARKDALE 11, SCOTT CENTRAL 6
Colson Thompson went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs beat Scott Central Tuesday.
Gavin Moffett doubled twice, and Cal Culpepper was 2-for-3 with a triple. Jake Williams finished 2-for-3 with a double, Walker Swearingen went 2-for-4 and Parker Webb and Houston Wedgeworth both doubled.
Anthony Johnson picked up the win for Clarkdale in 2 1/3 innings of relief. He surrounded three runs on three hits and one walk. Thompson got the save after pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
WEST LAUDERDALE 7, NESHOBA CENTRAL 2
Commondre Cole had two doubles and four RBIs for West Lauderdale as the Knights beat Neshoba Central Tuesday.
Brooks Buchanan homered for the Knights, while starter Dylan Brown got the win on the mound. Brown pitched five scoreless innings, surrendering just two hits and two walks while striking out six. Leighton Jenkins got the save with a scoreless seventh inning.
For Neshoba Central, Ramie Harrison went 2-for-4 with a double.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 11, NEWTON COUNTY ACADEMY 1
Lathan Rich went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for RCA as the Warriors beat NCA Tuesday in their season opener.
Kyle Ingram was 4-for-4 for the Warriors, and he also got the win on the mound, pitching five innings and giving up one run on one hit and two walks. He also struck out 10.
Jax Porter had an RBI for the Generals.
ENTERPRISE 10, LEROY (Ala.) 3
Jake Shelby got the win on the mound for the Bulldogs as they beat Leroy Tuesday.
Shelby gave up two runs, zero earned, on three hits and one walk while striking out eight. Daniel Swain went 2-for-5 for Enterprise, while Blake Wilkins was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Jagger Whitaker finished 2-for-3, and Trace Roy hit a double for Enterprise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.